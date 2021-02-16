Who was spotted at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's Connex21 event?

Enterprise communication services vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) held its annual global kick-off event Connex21 at the Northbridge Golf Club in Sydney in the company's first in-person partner event in months.

ALE ANZ country business leader Karl Sice told CRN the event was usually held globally and at an overseas location, but global and regional teams ran this event virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The ANZ team were able to bring local partners together physically but responsibly, Sice said.

