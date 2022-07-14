Who was spotted at CRN Channel Meets (Cybersecurity) in Melbourne?

Where to from here for cyber security providers? On Tuesday evening, Victorian cyber solution partners met to talk challenges and opportunities at the CRN Channel Meets Cybersecurity event in Melbourne.

Sponsored by eSentire, ESET Australia, Fastly, Ingram Micro, Kaseya, LastPass and NinjaOne, the evening featured drinks and canapes at Q Events in Melbourne’s CBD.

Guests heard from CRN editor in chief William Maher on demand drivers and impediments, and joined discussion with peers and sponsors about the skills shortage, educating customers and adding value to existing deployments, among other topics.

On the hiring front, some guests aren’t waiting around for things to improve – last night, we spoke to a couple of business owners with bold plans to address staffing headaches.



We will delve into the skills issue in more depth at the CRN Pipeline conference in August, laying out the hottest skills hotspots. See the CRN Pipeline 2022 agenda.

Partnering with other partners, outsourcing and surprise moves by vendors were also on the minds of some guests we spoke with.

Thank you to the partners who joined us (despite the weather) and for sharing your opinions and experiences. And thank you to the sponsors for making the conversations and networking possible, and braving the stage to take a question or two from partners.

Sydney security partners, we’re doing this again for you next week on July 19 at Doltone House Hyde Park at 5pm! Express your interest in taking part.

Click the arrows above to see some of the people at this week's CRN Channel Meets event in Melbourne.