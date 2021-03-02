Who was spotted at CRN Kickstarter 2021?

CRN kicked off 2021 with a bang Thursday night at the first of many blockbuster events this year. Partners gathered at the Sofitel Hotel in Sydney's Darling Harbour to celebrate the start of the year and catch up with friends for the channels first big physical event in over a year.

CRN Kickstarter brought together close to 100 channel professionals for a night of networking, roundtables and panel discussions. Attendees discussed what they learned from 2020 and how they are priming for a success 2021.

Click through the slides to see who we spotted at the event.