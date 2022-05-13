Who was spotted at HPE's Channel Reignite events?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently hosted its Channel Reignite sessions in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at the company’s first in-person events in more than two years.

HPE used the opportunity to reinforce its as a service push and talked about the impact on partners and the environmental impact of technology. The event series featured keynote speaker James Catrissian speaking about his expedition from Antarctica to the South Pole. Consulting firm Korn Ferry presented on redefining the client engagement experience and buyer journey.

“It was evident from our HPE Reignite sessions that HPE GreenLake is generating a lot of interest for our partner community. It was great to finally reconnect with the Channel ecosystem face to face in Sydney and Melbourne and see the strategic alignment between our business and theirs. HPE’s unwavering focus towards delivering HPE GreenLake capabilities will continue to be a big part of our strategy, and we will continue to ensure our partners are equipped with the latest training and knowledge,” HPE's local channel chief Julie Barbieri said.

HPE's local boss Stephen Bovis said, “It was incredible to see so many of our partners in Sydney and Melbourne. Everything as-a-Service is the future for HPE, and our partners are integral to that goal, so our HPE Channel Reignite series was the perfect way to not only share HPE’s vision with our partners but to also get them involved in the conversation."