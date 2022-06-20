Who was spotted at Nextgen's 2022 Summer Somewhere Party?

Distributor Nextgen Group brought its marquee Summer Party back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but as it was held on the first day of winter, 1 June 2022, the company renamed it the 2022 Nextgen Summer Somewhere Party.

Some 450 channel executives from the broader Nextgen community came along to the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) in Sydney’s Circular Quay for networking, food, champagne and entertainment in the distributor’s first time to catch up with its channel community face to face since the pandemic.

“The 2022 NEXTGEN Summer Party was delayed due to COVID and became the ‘Summer Somewhere Party’ on 1 June. The benefit was not warm weather but the fact it was right in the middle of Sydney’s VIVID Festival, so Circular Quay was abuzz and we had fantastic front row views from the MCA,” Nextgen chief executive John Walters told CRN.

“The NEXTGEN Summer Somewhere Party is part of the annual NEXTGEN Leadership Series, which also includes the Leadership Forum and the WISE Forum (Women Inspiring Success & Empowerment). All these events are NEXTGEN’s way of educating, enabling, and engaging their channel partners and encouraging the ecosystem to network and explore ways to enhance their technology solutions to the market.”

“The fact that the MCA was full and heaving until closing time was testament to the strength of the NEXTGEN community and the need of the channel to finally enjoy a reason to party!”

The event was sponsored by several Nextgen vendor partners, while CRN Australia was its official media partner. These include Diamond sponsor Oracle; Platinum sponsors Arista, AWS, Micro Focus and Rubrik; Gold sponsors Netskope, Palo Alto, Quest One Identity, Secureworks and Solarwinds; and channel sponsors Cloudian, CrowdStrike, ExtraHop, ForeScout, Illumio and Imperva.

