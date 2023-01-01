With the 2023-24 financial year looming, many IT and digital services providers are thinking about their business opportunities in the year ahead.

To inform their view, we present the 2023 CRN Kickstarter Report, which examines business opportunities for IT and digital product and services providers in the 2023-2024 financial years.

The report looks at how the channel made money during the last financial year, emerging revenue prospects in the year ahead and how technology companies are positioning to benefit.

It is informed by our interviews with channel leaders and other industry figures, and how Australia’s fastest growing channel partners – the CRN Fast50 – grew last year.

This content does not pretend to cover the entire spectrum of channel business opportunities. Instead, it provides a snapshot of some notable trends.

The issues and opportunities are evolving – we will continue to follow them via our events, special reports and other activities throughout the year.

We hope it provides useful context for your discussions and strategising about the road ahead in FY23-24.

William Maher, Juha Saarinen, Brad Howarth and David Braue contributed to the 2023 CRN Kickstarter Report.