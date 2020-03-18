Today’s digitally transforming companies are re-engineering business processes around highly optimised customer experiences (CX).

A recent Forrester Research report found that companies making CX an organisational priority, and leveraging omni-channel and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve CX, double revenues and customer conversions compared with less-mature peers.

That makes better remote-support and customer engagement capabilities a key priority both for you, and for your clients.

LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support (CES) product family offers the perfect enabler for better CX.

Remote-support and customer engagement solutions, supported by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) for smarter customer interactions, means you can help your clients engage with their customers better than ever before.

Whether using LogMeIn Rescue ’s remote support on PC, Mac, iOS or Android, or GoToAssist, LogMeIn’s CES offerings let your clients resolve remote technological issues with their staff no matter where they are located.

Enabling the new customer service

LogMeIn’s CES family offers relevant, effective value-added solutions that complement your client relationships, and differentiate the proposals you make to new prospects.

Our highly optimised, effective CX solutions leverage modern standards to work seamlessly across any kind of device.

You can get your clients up and running with cloud-based remote support tools quickly – without having to expand your own infrastructure.

That means you can focus on solving your clients’ problems – and on building recurring revenue streams.

Integration across LogMeIn’s entire product family delivers rich functionality, strong security, and scope to offer your clients a complete solution that stands out from the pack.

Our sales team is there to help you close the deal, with deal registration and customer management through LogMeIn’s partner portal.

Furthermore, because our services are sold on a subscription basis our commission structures guarantee you regular, predictable revenues for the life of the contract.

With industry-leading technology and the support of a global leader, LogMeIn’s CES family offer you a great story to tell your clients – and a way to help them humanise the customer experience like never before.