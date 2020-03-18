Every company has employees and customers.

Looking after them is your clients’ business – and looking after your clients is your business.

Whether those clients are plodding along with a tired legacy system, or looking for a way to tap into the myriad benefits of cloud-based collaboration, LogMeIn’s family of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) tools will improve the way their employees, customers and partners work together.

LogMeIn’s offerings connect people in all kinds of situations – whether it’s through holding voice and video meetings via GoToMeeting , webinars with GoToWebinar, videoconferencing via GoToRoom , or training with GoToTraining . LogMeIn GoToConnect expands the engagement with complete unified communications solutions providing business phone, voice, contact centre, and mobile applications.

Easy commissioning, solid commissions

Thanks to the cloud-based nature of LogMeIn tools, you can easily and instantly commission any of these UCC capabilities to help your clients quickly enjoy the benefits of a new way of working.

Easy access to the whole family of LogMeIn’s solutions means you can mix and match solutions to match your clients’ business, without worrying about whether you have enough of your own infrastructure to support them.

Rather than trying to integrate solutions from many vendors, native integration across the LogMeIn family means you can present your customers with a complete collaboration story that continues to go from strength to strength.

LogMeIn’s global presence ensures consistent performance wherever your clients operate or travel, while our focus on security across our product range ensures confidentiality and manageability.

Our sales team is there to help you close the deal, with deal registration and customer management through LogMeIn’s partner portal.

Furthermore, because our services are sold on a subscription basis our commission structures guarantee you regular, predictable subscription revenues for the life of the contract.

No matter what your clients’ business involves, there’s a LogMeIn UCC tool to help.

Generous commissions, marketing and technical support, outstanding opportunities for upselling and cross-selling, and a great collaboration story to tell – that’s what you get when you partner with a UCC industry leader that will empower your customers to work without boundaries.