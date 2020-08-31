10 gaming PCs using Intel’s 10th-Gen core CPUs

These PCs use the 'world's fastest gaming processor,' according to Intel

The 10th-generation Intel Core S-Series processors have been on the market for a few months, and the good news is there‘s a healthy range of pre-built and custom gaming desktop PCs available from OEMs and system builders sporting the chips that can reach 5.3 GHz clock speeds.

The desktop processors, code-named Comet Lake S, launched back in April amid increasing competition from AMD's Ryzen processors. While the processors rely on an advanced version of Intel‘s old 14-nanometer manufacturing node, the company managed to bring the core count up to 10 and the turbo frequency up to 5.3 GHz, thanks to the company’s new Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

Intel has called the lineup‘s flagship Core i9-10900K, the “world’s fastest gaming processor,” but the company has pitched other, lower-end SKUs, including the six-core Core i5 variants, as worthy processors for modern gaming experiences too.

What follows are 10 cool gaming PCs that are using Intel‘s 10th-generation Core processors in combination with discrete graphics cards from Nvidia or AMD. The given prices for the systems do not include any discounts or sales that may be happening.

Pricing is listed in in US dollars where Australian pricing is unavailable.

Alienware Aurora R11

The Aurora R11 is a custom gaming desktop PC from Dell‘s Alienware brand that comes in a unique form factor with liquid cooling and multiple upgrade options. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10900K, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency using Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. For graphics, the PC supports several configurations with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX series, including a dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti setup, which is connected using Nvidia NVLink SLI. There is also an option for a liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

On memory, the PC comes with up to 64 GB in dual-channel HyperX FURY DDR4 XMP RAM running at 3200 MHz. For storage, the PC either comes with a single 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD or a dual setup that consist of a mix of DATA and NVMe drives that are 1-2 TB. The chassis comes in “Dark Side of the Moon” or Lunar Light” themes with CPU liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply.

The starting price is $2349.

ASUS ROG Strix GT35 (G35CZ)

The ROG Strix GT35 is a gaming desktop PC from ASUS that comes with a multi-chambered chassis design and liquid cooling system. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10900KF, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

On memory, the PC supports up to 64 GB in DDR4 2933 MHz RAM. For storage, the PC can support up to a 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, a 1-2 TB HDD and two 2.5“ hot-swap bays for SSDs. For expansion, the PC comes with a total of six PCIe 3.0 slots and two M.2 sockets for storage. The chassis comes with unique lighting effects and widened vents for directing cool air to the liquid cooling system.

The starting price is US$2,799, and it will be available by September at various online retailers.

CyberPowerPC Creator PC Ultimate

The Creator PC Ultimate is a custom gaming desktop PC from CyberPowerPC that comes in a unique titled cube chassis with five aRGB fans. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10900K, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support both AMD and Nvidia graphics card, including options for a dual-card Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super setup and a liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

On memory, the PC supports up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM running at 3000 MHz or 3200 MHz and up to 32 GB in DDR4 RAM running at 4000 MHz. For storage, the PC supports up to a 2 TB NvMe M.2 SSD for primary storage and a mix of SSD and SATA drives for secondary storage. The cube chassis comes with a dual-chamber design and comes with a pre-cut hole for easy installation of the CPU cooler.

The starting price is US$2,379.

Falcon Northwest Talon

The Talon is a custom gaming desktop PC from Falcon Northwest that supports the latest mainstream and high-end desktop processors from Intel and AMD. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Core i9-10900K, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC supports up to two graphics cards, which can include the Titan, Quadro or GeForce cards from the Nvidia RTX Series.

On memory, the PC can support up to 128 GB in DDR4 RAM running at 2666 MHz or 64 GB in DDR4 running at 3200MHz. For storage, the PC can support up to a 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD, and it comes with two SATA 2.5“ bays and two SATA 3.5” bays for additional storage. The chassis is made with 4-milimeter thick aluminum plating and comes with liquid cooling and internal lighting.

The starting price for the 10th-generation Intel Core version is US$2,791.

HP OMEN 25L

The OMEN 25L is a custom gaming desktop PC from HP that can support both Intel and AMD processors. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10900, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a base frequency of 2.8 GHz and a turbo frequency of up to 5.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. For graphics, the PC supports up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super.

On memory, the PC comes with 16 GB of HyperX DDR4-2666 XMP RGB SDRAM but can be upgraded to a total of 64 GB between four DIMM slots. For storage, the PC can come with up to three storage slots, with primary storage supporting up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. The chassis comes with a tempered glass side panel, a full-metal frame with a large front fan and controllable RGB lights.

The starting price is US$899.99 for the 10th-generation Intel Core version.

Origin PC Genesis

The Genesis is a custom gaming desktop PC from Origin PC that comes in a full-tower chassis and supports the latest mainstream and high-end desktop processors from Intel and AMD. For the 10th-generation Intel Core series, the PC supports up to a Core i9-10900KF, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, including the high-end Nvidia Titan RTX. There are also options for Hydro X Cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

On memory, the PC can support up to 128 GB in DDR4 RAM running at 3000 MHz. For storage, the PC can support up to 34 hard drives, which includes an M.2 PCIe SSD for the operating system. The chassis has the option of including Origin‘s Cryogenic Stage III hardline liquid cooling or Cryo Core liquid cooling motherboard mount, both of which can be visible through the side glass panel.

The starting price is US$2,219 for the 10th-generation Intel Core version.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

The Legion Tower 5i is a gaming desktop PC from Lenovo that comes with a minimalist design and aRGB cooling. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 with vPro, which comes with eight cores, 16 threads, a 2.9 GHz base frequency and up to 4.8 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

On memory, the PC supports up to 64 GB in DDR4 2933 MHz Ram. For storage, the PC can support up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD and up to a 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD, with dual-drive configurations available. The chassis comes with an improved fan cooling system over previous Legion designs and internal aRGB lighting.

The starting price is $1,729.

Maingear VYBE

The VYBE is a gaming desktop PC from Maingear that comes at four different price points as well as a customizable version. The fourth-stage and custom versions of VYBE support up to an Intel Core i9-10900K in the 10th-generation Intel Core series, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. The custom version can also support Intel‘s latest X-Series processors as well as mainstream and high-end desktop processors from AMD. For graphics, the fourth-stage VYBE comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super while the custom version supports up to two Nvidia Titan RTX cards.

On memory, the fourth-stage VYBE comes with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to 32 GB, while the custom version can support up to 128 GB. For storage, the fourth-stage VYBE comes with a 512 GB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2 TB HDD, with the option to upgrade the NVMe drive to 1 TB. The custom version, on the other hand, can fit up to three 4 TB SSDs. The steel chassis has a tempered glass side panel as well as lighting hardware controller and an addressable RGB front logo.

The starting price for the 10th-generation Intel Core version is US$2,499.

MSI MEG Trident X

The MEG Trident X is a gaming desktop PC from MSI that comes with a compact chassis, which includes a tempered glass side panel with RGB lighting and easy interior access. The PC supports up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10900K, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI.

On memory, the PC can support up to 64 GB in DDR4 RAM. For storage, the PC comes with a 1 TB SSD and a 1 TB SATA HDD. The chassis comes with Silent Storm Cooling 3, which optimizes airflow by separating the chambers for the CPU, VGA and PSU, and easy-to-upgrade components.

The starting price is US$2,649.99.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z55

The Raptor Z55 is a custom gaming desktop PC from Velocity Micro that can be built with a full-tower or mid-tower chassis and supports both AMD and Intel processors. Only the full-tower chassis supports 10-th generation Intel Core processors, with support for up to an Intel Core i9-10900K, which comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, a 3.7 GHz base frequency and up to 5.3 GHz in turbo frequency. For graphics, the PC can support up to two Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards or one Nvidia Titan RTX card.

On memory, the PC can support up to 64 GB in DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz. For storage, the PC‘s primary drive space cam support up to an 8 TB SATA 600 drive or two 2 TB SSDs, among other options, while the second drive space can support up to two 8 TB SATA 600 drives, among other options. The PC can also support an optical drive and RAID. The satin black aluminum chassis can support a closed-loop liquid cooling system, which is required for the Core i9-10900K.

The starting price is US$1,599 for the 10th-generation Intel Core version.

This article originally appeared at crn.com