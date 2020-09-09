2020 CRN Impact Award winners announced!

The CRN Impact Awards 2020 winners have been announced in what will be a must-see event for the Australian IT sector. Click here to see who won!

The 2020 CRN Impact Awards, span 11 categories charting success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures and more.

Celebrating the best in tech projects for 2019/2020, this year's awards were given out in 11 categories

Network Evolution

Customer Experience

Business Transformation

Channel Collaboration

Modernising Infrastructure

Platform Innovator

Workforce Empowerment

Distribution Performance

Trusted Systems

Exporting Innovation

Emerging Innovation

Our extensive formal judging process, with a panel of industry experts selected by CRN, is now complete and we have some truly innovative projects to celebrate.

We would like to thank all the IT solution providers, resellers, MSSPs, disties, consultants and other channel partners who placed an entry in what was a challenging first six months of the year.

