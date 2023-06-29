2023 CRN Impact Awards: the Customer Experience Finalists

The finalists for the Customer Experience Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase projects that helped client organisations better service their own end user customers in a digital, mobile world.

The four finalists in this category include Chamonix IT Solutions, TechSpecialist, Kiandra and Kablamo

Chamonix IT Solutions worked with SA Water to develop an initiative to leverage smart technology to automatically detect, correct and merge customer information. This provided a single view of customer and contact information, enabling SA Water to deliver more personalised customer service.

TechSpecialist supported Sydney FC as it transitioned out of its old stadium, by deploying a flexible business communication platform with GoTo. With access to reporting and customised dashboards, Sydney FC was able to optimise customer engagement digitally, with deeper analytics and real-time insights that helped them improve customer service for their fan base.

Kiandra worked with Get Skilled Access (GSA) to build theField.jobs, a fully accessible online jobsite, to drive employment for people with disability. The site is fully Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG) Level AA compliant and withstood rigorous accessibility testing from people with disability as subject matter experts. It is also optimised for screen readers and other assistance technologies.

Kablamo was tasked by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance to build a revolutionary genomic database intended to vastly accelerate the prospect of prevention, treatment and cure. In just eight weeks, Kablamo built an online data-sharing cloud-based platform, CP Commons, that would simplify searching, sharing and collaborating on research.

The Customer Experience winner will be announced at the CRN Australia Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Australia Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

See the winners of the 2022 CRN Impact Awards on stage last year.