2023 CRN Impact Awards: the Workforce Empowerment Finalists

The finalists for the Workforce Empowerment Award, sponsored by NEXTDC, showcase projects that make their customers’ staff more productive. This includes projects that promote flexible working, enable mobile workforces and create the workplace of the future.

The four finalists in this category include PConnect, Dynamic Aspect, Arinco and MobileCorp.

  • PConnect worked with automotive component manufacturer Harrop to deliver a cloud-based enterprise voice platform. Harrop gained overnight the use of business dashboards, customised call data wallboards, and granular historical and real-time reporting to identify trends, highlight issues, avoid missed opportunities and react when issues arose rather than in post-mortems. The platform supports Webex softphones meaning sales staff can now initiate calls from any location and at any time.
  • Dynamic Aspect helped OPEC Systems (Oil Pollution and Environmental Control) to better protect and improve the environment, by delivering a complete digital business solution that included lead and customer management, geospatial, assets, preventative maintenance, work order management, resource management, inventory, scheduling and dispatch, mobility, collaboration, billing, and analytics. The solution features comprehensive integration between systems and optimisation of processes, sales, marketing, collaboration, fast creation of satellite offices/on-boarding contactors and managing a mobile workforce.
  • Arinco worked with ForHealth to help the organisation separate from its parent company and migrate their 3000 plus health practitioners and supporting staff onto a new Azure Active Directory and migrate to Microsoft 365. Arinco was engaged to provide ForHealth with its own secure, modern workplace environment, taking into account both the commercial and employee needs whilst managing the change, empowering its frontline workforce of GPs and also carefully maintaining the patient experience.
  • MobileCorp supported indigenous-owned Gidarjil Development Corporation with its aerial drone program, utilising the public 5G network to connect Gidarjil Elders with the operations of their local rangers. The project upskilled Gidarjil Indigenous Rangers to be self-sufficient in deploying a 5G wireless network and enabled them to share their skills with other First Nations’ drone programs. Gidarjil rangers were able to share the technology with the Yirrganydji mob. This project hugely advanced the capabilities of the GDC Indigenous Ranger Drone program, with the Gidarjil rangers being the first in Australia to harness the increased bandwidth of 5G to live-stream HD video from drones.

The Workforce Empowerment winner will be announced at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner on Thursday 24th August, on the final night of the CRN Pipeline conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

