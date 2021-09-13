360 Capital’s Global Data Centre Group raises $19m

By on
360 Capital&#8217;s Global Data Centre Group raises $19m

Data centre operator Global Data Centre Group has raised approximately $19 million in a capital raise.

The amount was raised through the placement of 9.8 million stapled units (bundled securities) at $1.93 each, 15 percent lower than the $2.03 closing price on September 9, the day before the raise was announced on the ASX. 

The company said in a statement that it plans to use the capital to fund merger and acquisition and investment initiatives.

The Group’s portfolio includes data centres across Asia Pacific and Europe.

“Following a record FY21 financial performance, Global Data Centre Group continues its focus on identifying value enhancing acquisitions and follow-on investments to expand our operating business,” said Global Data Centre Group managing director David Yuile.

“Our strategy includes continuing to rapidly scale our data centre operating business, through strategic acquisitions, with this equity raising providing further runway to pursue these opportunities and capture strong industry growth going forward.” 

The company is also looking to raise a further $5 million through a security purchase plan offered to all existing shareholders.

Last month, 360 Capital sold its shares of Global Data Centre Group for $42 million. It stated at the time it announced the intention to sell that it was “part of its rationalisation of investment strategies. 

The data centre company remains under 360 Capital management as a ‘joint venture’ with Yuile, who is named as the founder and managing director of 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Partners on LinkedIn.

The Global Data Centre Group was founded and listed by 360 Capital in 2019 after a heated battle with NextDC over Asia Pacific Data Centres, a NextDC spin-off that owned several data centres that NextDC leased. 

It resulted in NextDC paying $163 million to gain back control over its data centres and 360 Capital launching its own data centre company.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
360 capital capital raise data centre global data centre group

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Vocus' names Charlotte Schraa as channel chief

Vocus' names Charlotte Schraa as channel chief
Ex-AWS boss joins Versent as CEO

Ex-AWS boss joins Versent as CEO
Cevo overhauls David Jones' workforce planning

Cevo overhauls David Jones' workforce planning
MSP could only watch as client hit with ransomware

MSP could only watch as client hit with ransomware

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?