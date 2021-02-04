5 big things about Dell's new partner program

Dell has introduced significant changes to its partner program which the infrastructure giant said will boost partner profitability and speed to market.

"What partners can expect from the Dell Technologies FY22 Partner Program is consistency in the program, with small changes that focus on developing new opportunities for partners, growth and profitability for their business," Dell's Australian channel chief Shant Soghomonian told CRN.

Dell’s worldwide channel chief Rola Dagher spoke to CRN US about the most important new programs, incentives and offerings that Dell channel partners need to know about -- from being able to sell VMware licenses directly through Dell, to a new Incentives Centre and Dell Power Up program.

“Our partners right now are going through a go-to-market change in the way we do business,” said Dagher. “Our partners are looking for ways to accelerate in the market. Accelerate and sell more of the solution and that is what we’re providing them with this purpose-drive program. It will allow them to acquire more new end user customers.”

In an interview with Dagher, CRN US broke down the five biggest new additions to the 2021 Dell Technologies Partner Program launched on 3 February.

New power up program adds ‘thousands of more high potential accounts’

Dell launched its new Power Up program on Wednesday that combines the company’s existing Partner Preferred programs together. The Partner Preferred programs hands over Dell accounts to channel partners to find net-new opportunities in underpenetrated accounts with the full backing of Dell’s internal sale teams. With the new Partner Up, “thousands” of new customer opportunities will open up for partners across Dell’s enterprise, commercial and SMB accounts, said Dagher.

“So now thousands of more high potential accounts have been added to the Power Up, which gives partners a huge opportunity. Power Up gives them an opportunity to expand on the growth because those accounts will be the high potential accounts,” she said.

“So for example, a customer just bought one line of business with us. Before, partners didn’t have the visibility into a customer that just had storage, or server, or client. Now we’re giving them an opportunity to see all of the above with just a view of Power Up because we will provide that access to our partners to give them ability to go there and sell the entire platform,” said Dagher. “So it could be enterprise, it could be commercial, it could be SMB – it’s all under the Power Up. That’s a greenfield opportunity for partners to actually go out there and register deals with accounts that they didn’t have visibility into, or accounts where they only sold one line of business.”

Partners can now sell VMware licenses via Dell; Project Apex ahead

For the first time, Dell partners can now sell VMware software licenses via the new 2021 Dell Technologies Partner Program. Dell is providing Titanium and Platinum partners the ability to transact VMware licensing directly through Dell with an aligned base rebate.

“That extended availability is a step that will help prepare partners into the Apex launch that we’re doing later this year that we have a major focus on,” said Dagher. Project Apex is Dell’s long term as-a-service strategy aimed at simplifying how customers and partners access Dell’s growing as-a-service portfolio, from servers and storage to PCs and client offerings.

Dagher said new VMware sales option erases many of the restrictions previously in place for partners wanting to sell VMware through Dell.

“Previously, it was kind of restricted, especially in some areas. So this will give our partners the simple way of transacting and expanding on the portfolio. There will be no restriction in terms of the VMware, ‘Can I do this versus that?’ questions [from partners],” said Dagher. “So this gives them the simplification and will give them growth from a rebate perspective across the entire Dell Technologies portfolios. Overall, the objective is to simplify the way our partners do business with us in expanding the portfolio of the end-to-end experience. … This is a big thing. The excitement around that joint value proposition that we have with VMware, it’s been amazing.”

In order to sell VMware directly though Dell, Titanium and Platinum partners must be enrolled in VMware’s Partner Connect channel program and have a direct purchasing contract with Dell.

New Incentive Centre

Dell launched a new Incentive Centre that simplifies partner rebates, marketing development funds (MDF) and Dell’s MyRewards program.

“It gives the partners increased visibility and insight across all their programs and incentives in one, centralized location. This is huge because we had different platforms for rebates, MDF and MyRewards. So now, MDF, rebates and MyRewards are all under the same platform,” said Dagher. “This is one of the biggest achievements in providing that simplification experience to our partners.”

Additionally, the online Incentive Centre also provides a dedicated Incentives Centre support team available to partners by phone, email and online chat.

Partners can earn 3X on Dell Technologies Cloud Platform referrals

The subscription referral fee that a channel partner can earn from Dell when selling the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform is increasing 3X in the new partner program. This is a significant enhancement and is based on feedback from partners. The 3X increase is now available to partners in the U.S., in certain EMEA countries, and is expanding to APJ later this year, according to Dell.

The Dell Technologies Cloud Platform is the company’s flagship hybrid cloud solution launched in 2019.

Additionally, in terms of incentives, Dell’s Competitive Swap incentive is being carried forward into the 2021 Dell Technologies Partner Program. Partners can still earn the Competitive Swap incentive, as well as the Tech Refresh and certain other incentives on top of their base rebate in the 2021 program.

Partner online solutions configurator

Dell’s Online Solutions Configurator (OCS) aims to improve the ability for channel partners to get faster and better configuration, pricing, and quotes on solutions.

“The OCS will deliver greater pricing transparency,” said Dagher. “And that’s buying directly from Dell and it would also enhance the online self service capabilities. We’re so excited about this opportunity because those enhancements will allow partners to create better and faster opportunities. It’s a win-win on both sides.”

In regards to the overall changes in the Dell Technologies Partner Program this year, Dagher said every program enhancement came from partner recommendations and solution provider feedback.

“These programs and launches were built with our partners and for our partners. None of this was introduced in isolation, which is an amazing thing. We don’t just listen, we continue to listen and deliver,” said Dagher. “It’s all about delivering execution and that’s the mission that we’re after. We’re looking forward to 2021 with our partners.”