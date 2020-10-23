5 bullish messages to Dell partners from Dell Tech World

Dell Technologies’ top channel leaders took the spotlight on Thursday during ‘The Power Of Partnering’ session at the virtual Dell Technologies World Digital Experience conference.

"With the changes we just announced on simplifying our sales engagement, we're going to increase velocity, mitigate any potential conflict with sales and enable you to win, grow and innovate together. … Our partner community is absolutely on fire."

The top channel leaders at the US$92 billion company who spoke during the session included Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell; Bill Scannell, president, global sales and customer operations; Rola Dagher, Dell Technologies global channel chief; Denise Millard, senior vice president of global alliances; and Cheryl Cook.

The main purpose of the session, other than relaying successful COVID-19-related use cases, was to fire up its thousands of channel partners about the possibilities ahead. CRN breaks down the most bullish statements from Dell, Scannell, Millard, Cook and Dagher during Dell Technologies World.

Bill Scannell: New channel structure changes will benefit partners

Working with partners provides agility and faster time to market for customers. We have great leaders leading our global partner organization. … I recently announced a new channel go-to-market structure for the sales organization to provide even greater company-wide support for our partners around the world. We brought together our channel sales into the regions led by Gregg Ambulos in North America – reporting to John Byrne – and Diego Majdalani in international under Aongus Hegarty. Bringing our channel and core sellers together will make the predictability of engagements for partners even better than before. As our global channel chief Rola Dagher will work very close with Gregg, Diego and each of our regional channel leads to ensure alignment across global partner’s strategy and vision, enablement, program design and most importantly experience.

We couldn’t do what we do without our partners. When we lock arms and team up, we win. And the sky is the limit.

Michael Dell: ‘The power of partnering has never been more evident’

You have helped us continue to grow our customer base and win share. And our team has worked hard to design a program to support your success. The power of partnering has never been more evident, and the digital transformation of 2020 is amazing. Projects that might have taken years have been completed in months. We’re having a glimpse of the future, and the organizations that are investing into that future, have the advantage.

There is tremendous opportunity for our partners to engage with us on multi-cloud, edge, data management, networking, security, 5G, AI and machine learning – all areas where we have fantastic capabilities. I believe there can be lasting positive results from this very difficult times. If you’re like me, your inspired by how the forces of technology innovation are converging to drive human progress. We are proud to be on this journey with all of you doing this incredibly important work.

Cheryl Cook: Dell’s partner commitment ‘has never been stronger’

The opportunity is now to solve the agile-IT, hybrid cloud and as-a-service trends our customers are all asking for. And we’re not slowing. Our innovation engine is on fire and we are so thrilled to bring you the ability to solve your customers business outcomes through our Dell Technologies Cloud Platform with subscriptions, all served through the new Dell Technologies Cloud Console. We continue to innovate at a record pace.

Our commitment to partnering is unwavering and has never been stronger. With the changes we just announced on simplifying our sales engagement, we’re going to increase velocity, mitigate any potential conflict with sales and enable you to win, grow and innovate together. We remain committed to our promise of a simple, predictable and profitable program. The time has never been more important to have trusted partners. Our partner community is absolutely on fire. … We are innovating at a rapid pace and collaborating with our partners and customers like never before. When you couple all of that with our powerful go-to-market and sales engine, the power of partnering is endless.

Rola Dagher: ‘I bleed partners’

I grew up in the channel. That’s all I know. I bleed partners. It starts with you and it ends with you. I am here to listen, learn and lead through all of you. And focus on innovation and speed to market. I’ve been watching you from the sidelines for the last three years and I’ve seen the amazing progress in the double-digit growth from VMware, DFS [Dell Financial Services] across the board with thousands of new customers on board.

My commitment to you is to empower you, to inspire you, so that you can go out there and make a huge difference and an impact on all of our customers. … I want to make sure that you know that my commitment will always, always be focused on your success. You are the foundation of our success today and tomorrow. We create technology. Technology is a powerful enabler, but you are the most impactful transformers.

Denise Millard: ‘The time is now. Change is here’

Businesses everywhere are being forced to accelerate their investments and change their models to survive, never mind, thrive. The time is now. Change is here. We in Global Alliances are uniquely positioned to help you, our customers and our partners, to transform and overcome the challenges of this new world. We understand what you care about. You care about accelerating and scaling your path to transformation. You care about real outcomes that make a difference. You care about having choices when it comes to consumption. And you care about trust. It has never been more important to have the trusted partners by your side. Because in this new world, none of us can go at it alone.

Together with our partners, we develop innovation solutions: as-a-service, cyber recovery, smart cities and edge, all powered by 5G and cloud. We go deep into vertical markets developing industry-ready solutions to give customers a competitive edge. And we give customers choice and flexibility with unique consumption models, so when the opportunity knocks, you’re prepared.

This article originally appeared at crn.com