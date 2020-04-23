5 new Nutanix offers to help partners combat coronavirus

Nutanix is doubling down on helping partners and customers get through the economic and cash flow uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The hybrid cloud and hyperconverged software specialist unveiled on Wednesday the Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program to provide channel partners with extended payment terms. Nutanix is also offering 180-day deferred payments through its Nutanix Financial Solutions organization as well as free certification exams.

“We recognize the immense pressure businesses face today and we are happy to be able to offer immediate support to our partners by alleviating cash flow concerns and increasing financing flexibility,” said Chris Kaddaras, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Nutanix in a statement.

Here are five offerings Nutanix has launched to help partners and customers remain stable during the coronavirus crisis.

Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program

The Nutanix Special Financial Assistance Program provides participating partners with extended payment terms with no additional costs, effective immediately. Partners will then extend those extended payment terms to their customers to support financial flexibility to their business. The term extensions length will be based on each individual partner’s particular needs, according to the company.

Jonathan Lassman, director of Epaton Ltd., a Nutanix partner, said the program provides a valuable resource to support business continuity. “Our customers are looking for financial options during this unprecedented time, and Nutanix’s [program] enables us to provide that flexibility,” he said.

Nutanix’s Special Financial Assistance Program is available for a limited time through 31 May 2020.

“We will continue to evaluate the needs of our community to ensure our partners and customers have the resources they need to be successful in the current environment,” said Nutanix’s Kaddaras (pictured). “Our commitment to our partners has never been stronger.”

180-Day Deferred Payments And Customizable Payment Plans

The company’s customer financial organization, Nutanix Financial Solutions, is offering 180-day deferred payments, customizable payment plans and cash trade-in of existing assets.

Nutanix has entered into a partnership with Procurri, a data center lifecycle management company, to run a joint buyback program for legacy IT infrastructure – including servers, storage and networking products -- in conjunction with a Nutanix purchase. The payment, title transfer and logistical details of the buyback is managed by Procurri.

Nutanix is helping partners by structuring customized payment solutions to align with customers budget during this time of uncertainty. Nutanix Financial Solutions also offers consumption models including options with no up-front commitments.

Free Trails Of Xi Frame

Nutanix has launched a Work From Anywhere initiative that includes a 30-day free trail of Xi Frame, the company’s flagship Desktop as a Service solution, which enables IT administrators to set up a secure remote virtual app and desktop environment in just a few hours.

Nutanix’s Desktop as a Service solution lets customers access applications on any device from any location to easily create virtual workspaces.

In the Xi Frame 30-day trail, customers pick a cloud between AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or Nutanix AHV. Frame can provision desktops to thousands of users across the globe un under one hour, according to the company. Customers are then able to deploy applications, such as Microsoft Office apps, with on plugins required.

Free Certification Exams

Nutanix is investing in the learning and development for its partners by offering free certification exams for solution providers through 31 July 2020. The company will continue to offer no-cost courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and through field enablement programs virtually to help partners enhance their Nutanix capabilities as many countries continue stay-at-home policies.

“Today, more than ever, IT teams are playing a crucial role in helping businesses maintain operations remotely,” said Christian Alvarez (pictured), vice president, Americas Channel at Nutanix in a statement.

“We strongly believe in doing what we can to ensure our partners have the technology and resources necessary to continue supporting their customers during this difficult time.”

FastTrack For VDI

This month, Nutanix launched FastTrack for VDI, a new offer that enables channel partners to create a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environment in days, not months. The company is providing partners with assistance for rapid VDI deployment, simplified pre-built configurations, estimated delivery dates and enhanced channel incentives that not only gives rebates to the solution provider as a company, but individual sales reps and engineers as well.

Nutanix FastTrack for VDI is a predefined combination of software, hardware and service delivery option to onboard thousands of remote employees in record time. The offer includes services to set up and provision desktops in under five days for predefined Nutanix configurations, providing businesses with secure access to business applications and desktops. FastTrack is VDI compatible for Nutanix, VMware Horizon and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

“There is no doubt that this pandemic will change the way we live, work, and transact business,” said Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey in a recent post. “Where my mind is focused is on what I can control and where we can help. I'm focused on our employees and focused on our customers and how we can help them during this time.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com