5G Networks acquires Equinix, NextDC partner ColoAU for $3m

Telecommunications provider 5G Networks has acquired Brisbane-based data centre operator Colocation Australia (ColoAU) for $2.9 million.

ColoAU operates a national and international 100Gb wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) network connecting data centres in Australian capital cities to facilities in the US, Singapore, Japan and New Zealand. The company also sells and supports data racks across its data centre network.

5GN also gives its customers access to ColoAU’s automated network platform, which will be integrated with 5GN’s Cloud Federation and network of data centres.

5GN managing director Joe Demase said, “ColoAU allows us to fast track a number of growth strategies we have identified including the ability to employ system automation to augment the customer fulfilment process and accelerate the speed of service delivery.”

“We believe our channel partner program will be further enhanced by offering alternative on-demand connectivity solutions which will seamlessly connect to over 67 leading data centres once our fibre network rollout is complete. Importantly, the international architecture of ColoAU’s network is also exciting as it opens the possibility of new markets and geographic expansion.”

5GN also touted ColoAU’s software-defined networking (SDN)-based network, claiming bandwidth speeds of up to 100Gb to any data centre or cloud platform along the network.

The $2.9 million acquisition price is composed of $2.4 million in cash and $500,000 in 5GN shares, in addition to an extra $500,000 earn out if revenue targets are achieved.