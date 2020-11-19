5G Networks acquires former Pipe Networks data centre in Brisbane

ASX-listed telecommunications services provider 5G Networks has acquired a data centre in Brisbane.

The facility, acquired from Pipe Networks, adds support for 250 racks and access to 3 megawatts of power on a dual power grid for redundancy.

5GN paid $1.1 million for the data centre, including all operating infrastructure at the facility, using funds from existing cash reserves plus a “generous” rent free period as part of the 10 year lease.

“We are really excited to be exploiting our advantage of being a data centre operator and fibre network owner, I haven’t seen rack space and dark fibre product bundling from one provider before, but this is what our customers are asking for,” 5G Networks managing director Joe Demase said.

“It allows our partners to grow with a fixed cost model which also includes easy migration as a result of our 6 month rack offer.”

5GN said the acquisition would allow customers to connect directly to the data centre through its dark fibre network once the new rollout is completed.

The new data centre increased 5GN’s total capacity to more than 1000 racks across Australia, and would also accelerate the expansion of the company’s wholesale channel strategy for infrastructure and data centre services. The expansion into Brisbane also extends the 5G Cloud solution geographically.

