5G Networks channel chief exits amid coronavirus uncertainty

5G Networks channel chief Nigel Burke has departed the networking specialist some five months after joining, amid market uncertainty as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The ASX-listed company said in a statement to CRN that its indirect channel would remain an important pillar of its growth strategy and that it intended to fill the role again permanently once the future of the COVID-19 impact was fully understood.

“Since joining 5GN, Mr Burke has been instrumental in helping to define and structure both the wholesale and channel programs and we thank him for his contribution to this outcome,” the statement read.

“As a result of several acquisitions, the focus for our indirect channel will be to support the available capacity in the new data centre assets in addition to meeting the growing demand for 5GN Cloud Services.”

Burke joined 5GN in November as the company launched its indirect sales channel. Speaking to CRN after being stood down, the executive said he had enjoyed his time in the role.

“The launch of the channel program required a lot of work to get new systems in place across all teams in the organisation and connecting with a lot of potential partners,” he said.

“We experienced some excellent results with interest from 50+ channel partners and a number of decent deals completed contributing directly to the company profits. The indirect channel was announced as the driving force for the company results, which I am very proud to contribute to that result.”

The channel chief had words of encouragement to others whose roles had been impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.

“So many people on all levels of our industry have been affected by this virus. I'd like people to know that companies are still hiring and there are opportunities that do exist. People need to be open to different types of roles as we enter this unprecedented market impacted by this virus,” he said.

“These are challenging times for every business but it is during times like these that we evaluate our positions and grow through the experience.”

Burke had joined 5G Networks with some 22 years of experience under his belt. He founded hosting solutions provider AVS Networks in 1997 and prior to his hire at 5GN was enterprise business development manager for Hostopia Australia, having worked there since February 2017.

Burke added that he was open to opportunities and up for a new challenge, but would use the current downtime to spend quality time with family.