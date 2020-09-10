5G Networks launches dark fibre offering to the channel

Data infrastructure and telco services provider 5G Networks has launched a dark fibre offering on top of its metro fibre build.

Dark fibre provides customers with unused infrastructure, giving them full control over network equipment and connection settings.

Dark fibre access to any of the inter-connected data centres in each metro region in Australia will cost $750 per month on a five-year contract, with choices of up to 25km in fibre sections.

The offering is open to MSPs, application service providers (ASPs), networking and cloud providers seeking to provide fibre connections to their digital infrastructure.

5G Networks managing director Joe Demase said the company was aggressively building fibre

access to more than 80 data centres across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and later in Perth as part of its digital growth strategy.

“Metro fibre networks are one of the key enablers for the Australian digital economy and 5G Networks wants to unlock this technology for our wholesale channel partners and enterprise customers,” Demase said.

“We are actively developing our wholesale channel and this offer is critical in supporting this growth objective. At $750 per month, dark fibre access is now attainable for many of our partners looking to build high-speed connectivity to their customers and their digital infrastructure in the data centre.”