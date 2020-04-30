5G Networks launches multi-cloud offering for midmarket

Telecommunications provider 5G Networks has launched Cloud Federation, a multi-cloud platform that integrates AWS, Azure and Alibaba Cloud.

The platform will be targeted to mid-sized businesses that “have struggled with implementing digital transformation” in the past, as well as businesses whose current IT footprint is ill-equipped to handle new business continuity or flexible workplace arrangements.

The platform is targeting professional services, online media and e-commerce and education sectors in particular, and can accommodate cloud technologies for modernising existing infrastructure or updating legacy digital operations.

5GN managing director Joe Demase said the company was committed to delivering a next-gen cloud solution at a time when Australia’s businesses needed help and support for their digital operations.

“I am very proud of the 5GN development teams who worked tirelessly and collaboratively with our technology partners, across several geo-regions to bring this best-in-market cloud technology to life for customers,” Demase said.

“Over 15 years of hosting and cloud experience has underpinned the successful delivery of this next generation cloud project. I look forward to delivering on the future roadmap of this critical digital program in the months to come.”

The launch comes weeks after the company let go its dedicated local channel exec Nigel Burke due to the impact of coronavirus.

At the time the company said its indirect channel would remain an important pillar of its growth strategy and that it intended to fill the role again permanently once the future of the COVID-19 impact was fully understood.