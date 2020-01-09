5G Networks lures Servers Australia as first indirect channel partner

Broadband network operator 5G Networks (5GN) has signed up hosting stalwart Servers Australia as the first partner for its newly minted indirect channel.

As part of the arrangement, Servers Australia will have the opportunity to resell 5GN’s cloud solution along with high-speed fibre networking. In addition, 5GN will offer up data centre capacity in its Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide facilities.

The deal between the two includes an initial two-year term with a $750,000 minimum spend throughout its lifetime.

“As a market leader, Servers Australia is a major player in the hosting market and therefore represent a significant signing for our business,” said 5GN managing director Joe Demase.

“The development underlines the 5GN value proposition in providing end to end services which deliver more value than simple data centre co-location. It also highlights that channel partner are demanding a combination of choice and simplicity in supporting the digital experience of customers.”

Servers Australia CEO Jared Hirst said 5GN’s solution provided an alternative to other major data centre providers.

“With our focus to become Australia’s most trusted and innovative hosting provider, this new partnership with 5GN will allow us to provide a diverse packaging of carrier and support services for our customers,” said Hirst.

“Gaining the flexibility to select a broader range of secure cloud solutions also unlocks a number of new markets for our business and we’re excited by this prospect.”

5GN unveiled its cloud channel proposition in November 2019 in an effort to “optimise the digital assets 5G Networks enjoys across the country to grow new revenue streams,” the company said in an ASX announcement.

5GN’s channel will also sell telco infrastructure products and services, specifically around private cloud, data centre services and telco access. The company said at the time that it was recruiting partners in the SME and mid-market space that wanted a cloud offering to on-sell.

Prior to the indirect channel launch, CRN awarded 5GN with the Editors Award in the CRN Fast50 in recognition of its 846 percent revenue growth in the 2019 financial year.