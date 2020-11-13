5G Networks raises $5.6 million to fund Webcentral's operations

By on
5G Networks raises $5.6 million to fund Webcentral's operations
Joe Demase (5G Networks)

5G Networks has announced it has raised $5.6 million in a new share issue yesterday after finalising its acquisition of Webcentral.

The proceeds will fund ongoing operations and the company's continuing pursuit of growth through potential acquisitions, according to a statement to shareholders.

The company sold $3.1 million in shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at $0.17 per share, with the remaining $2.6 million sold from the shares of 5GN directors Joe Demase and Joe Gangi.

The capital raise came immediately after 5GN finalised its acquisition of Webcentral, where part of the sale condition was for 5GN to pay its outstanding debts.

“As shareholders are aware, [Webcentral] has been operating for some time under constrained financial circumstances and bank supervision which limited its ability to carry on business in the ordinary course and take advantage of any opportunities presented to it,” Webcentral’s ASX announcement read.

“On 26 October 2020, as foreshadowed in its Bidder’s Statement dated 18 September 2020, 5G Networks loaned the requisite funds to [Webcentral] to enable it to repay the bank debt in full.”

The company added that the capital raise provided “urgently required” additional capital for Webcentral, and that the money raised showed strong support for its new direction.

Speaking on the transition under 5GN, Webcentral’s directors said they had been “very pleased” with the company’s recent progress.

“Webcentral staff have responded favourably to 5GN acquiring control and providing stability, guidance and direction,” the announcement read.

“5GN has installed a new dynamic leadership team headed by Mr Joe Demase as new managing director. The leadership team are cognizant of the predicament staff had been in for some time, particularly with funding constraints.”

5GN and Webcentral managing director Joe Demase said, “We are excited with what we have seen so far, staff are enthusiastic about the new direction and have welcomed our executive team. This is a great business with significant benefits for both Webcentral and 5GN, offering complementary services in different business segments. There is lots of work to do and we are getting on with it.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g networks joe demase telco webcentral

Partner Content

What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says
Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure

Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure
NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs

NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs
IBM shutters Melbourne data centre

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?