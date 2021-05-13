5G Networks rolling out wholesale services offering

5G Networks (5GN) has launched its first wholesale offering to increase its suite of wholesale services for MSPs to include data centre and connectivity services, IP transit, and cloud services.

5GN Wholesale has launched to the company's Melbourne base, with Brisbane and Sydney to follow in the coming weeks.

The company said it expects the move to increase it revenue by $10 million per annum.

The service offers access to the company’s five data centres around Australia and up to 100GB of connectivity to international locations in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, and North America.

It supports IP Transit with DDOS capability of over 600Gb/s and 5GN Cloud and Bare Metal services.

“5GN is very excited to be strengthening our partner sales channel with the launch of 5GN Wholesale. We believe the combination of our fibre network and data centre connectivity will allow our wholesale partners significant flexibility and an alternative to the traditional providers,” 5G Networks managing director Joe Demase said.

“We have been actively investing in our infrastructure footprint and now clearly demonstrate the capability to meet Australia’s accelerating demand for cloud and data centre connectivity.”

This year, 5GN acquired hosting service provider Intergrid, and integrated previously acquired ColoAu into the 5GN systems and infrastructure footprint.

It has also developed a 5GN Wholesale website and Service Ordering Portal.

“Our wholesale customers are seeking more responsive, agile digital infrastructure partners to enable their continued growth and flexibility. Our new digital ordering portal also launched today, has been created to deliver this function and the design has been based on direct partner feedback,” 5GN sales director Garry White said.

“We are excited to celebrate our new channel capability with some awesome solution offers which have been created to support and disrupt the market in accord with what our customers are asking for. An example is our integrated bundles of Data Centre Colocation with 10Gb high-speed data to bring service diversity and improved connectivity performance for our customers.” Garry White also noted.