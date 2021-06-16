5G Networks seals wholesale deal with modular data centre operator DXN

By
Telco 5G Networks’ wholesale business has formed a new service agreement with DXN for access to dark fibre and IP Transit offerings, to enable the modular data centre operator to provide business continuity capabilities.

DXC said the deal positions it to take full advantage of 5GN’s fibre and data centre connectivity solutions to offer customers a holistic strategy for business continuity.

IP Transit provides direct peering with Tier-1 carriers, backbone and content providers using internet access through 5GN points of presence (PoPs), with the capacity for up to 600Gb of data. 

“5GN Wholesale is pleased to be DXN’s partner of choice. Like many of our wholesale customers, DXN are seeking more responsive, agile digital infrastructure partners to enable their continued growth and flexibility – and 5GN provides exactly that,” 5G Networks sales director Garry White said. 

“At DXN-SYD01, our Sydney based data centre, we’ve built a facility that is geared towards flexibility,” DXN connectivity hub director Michael Smith said. 

“Over the past 6 months, we have focused on customer centric solutions with bespoke options for connectivity and physical space. That is why 5GN has been such a strong fit for us as a strategic partner.”

5G Networks launched its wholesale business earlier this year to increase its suite of wholesale services for MSPs to include data centre and connectivity services, IP transit, and cloud services.

