5G Networks teams up with Aussie cloud storage vendor Uneos

5G Networks has partnered with Sydney-based cloud storage vendor Uneos to bolster its Wholesale CloudPort connectivity offering.

The partnership aims to bring together Uneos’ expertise in scalable and secure cloud storage solutions with Wholesale CloudPort to create a combined data management and connectivity offering.

"Imagine a high-speed highway connecting your business to a limitless Australian-based storage facility," 5G Networks head of wholesale Luke McGregor said.

“Wholesale CloudPort is that ultra-secure, ultra-fast highway, and Uneos provides the expansive, accessible storage unit at the end of the road."

"Together, we're creating an ecosystem where businesses thrive on speed, security, and simplicity," McGregor added.

Uneos offers cloud storage solutions featuring data sovereignty, with its Blox block storage solution and Objex object storage solution.

"At Uneos, we strive to provide businesses with storage solutions that not only meet but exceed their requirements," Uneos chief executive Luke Iggleden said.

"Our partnership with 5GN's Wholesale CloudPort allows us to offer a complete, secure, and efficient package that aligns with our mission of making data work intelligently for our clients."

5GN’s Wholesale CloudPort provides secure and private point-to-point connectivity between data centres, clouds and network environments.

"The strength of Wholesale CloudPort lies in its ability to provide flexible and scalable connectivity," McGregor said.

"By joining forces with Uneos, we enhance this strength with their application expertise, offering a comprehensive solution that caters to the unique demands of businesses today."