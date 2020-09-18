5G Networks wins Webcentral bidding war with Web.com

By on
5G Networks wins Webcentral bidding war with Web.com

ASX-listed web hosting provider Webcentral has agreed to be acquired by telco services provider 5G Networks (5GN).

This comes despite a last-minute revised offer from rival bidder Web.com, a US-headquartered domain name and web services provider, offering to pay 18 cents per Webcentral share.

Earlier this month, 5G Networks offered to acquire Webcentral for a consideration of 1 5GN share for every 12 Webcentral shares plus a loan to pay off the latter’s debts, two months after Web.com’s original proposal in July.

“The Webcentral board has determined that neither the Web.com counterproposal nor the revised Web.com proposal would provide an equivalent or superior outcome for Webcentral shareholders as a whole compared with the 5GN proposal,” the announcement read.

Web.com originally offered $12.2 million or 10 cents per share, later matching 5GN’s offer for $18.9 million or 15.5 cents per share (the counterproposal). The last minute bump to 18 cents per share (revised Web.com proposal) was submitted yesterday.

Following this decision, Webcentral has entered into a bid implementation deed with 5G Networks yesterday, 17 September 2020.

Webcentral cited some highlights that come with 5G Networks’ offer, including an opportunity to participate in a larger and more diversified business; have a more likely chance to complete the acquisition; a potentially more valuable consideration price based on 5GN’s share price; fewer conditions required; and the provision of funding to repay Webcentral’s debts.

Speaking on the decision, Webcentral chair Andrew Reitzer said, “The 5G Networks offer provides Webcentral shareholders with potential to participate in the significant turnaround opportunity presented by 5GN, where 5GN is proposing to use its expertise and asset base to add significant value.”

“The combined group will offer a more appropriate leverage position and funding flexibility to support organic growth and possible future acquisition opportunities than what is presently available to Webcentral.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g networks acquisition arq group melbourne it telco webcentral webcom

Most Read Articles

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020

HPE beats Dell in server market-share battle in 2020
Michael Dell: &#8216;We are not selling VMware&#8217;

Michael Dell: ‘We are not selling VMware’
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?