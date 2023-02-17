6clicks channel partners to get ChatGPT-based GRC tool

6clicks has plugged ChatGPT into its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform for channel partners to automate writing their clients’ internal controls, compliance reports and other documents.

The company’s flagship offering, the Hailey AI Engine, already uses natural language processes to compare different frameworks, standards and regulations, map end user compliance with them and identify control gaps.

AI to alleviate skills shortage

Since its 2019 launch, the Melbourne-headquartered vendor has attributed wins such as its global distribution deal with TD SYNNEX last year, to enabling partners to automate their service delivery around cyber compliance and risk.

After scoring a $10 million investment from Centerstone Capital last September, chief executive and co-founder Anthony Stevens told CRN Australia that “there’s this huge amount of work coming in for advisors, including at the grassroots level, and our platform allows them to do things like benchmarking across multiple industries.”

“The GRC platform was designed specifically to help advisors and managed services providers (MSPs), as well as the business, to get benefit out of it," Stevens said.

"And the advice has become a natural distribution or resale or channel to their customers using the software to automate,” he added.

6clicks is not the only developer pitching conversational AI as a lifeline for companies struggling to meet high demand from clients against the rising cost of recruiting and retaining talent.

This week SaaS provider A2B Transformation launched a joint automation solution with TalkVia AI that they touted would help customer service companies hit by the skills shortage.

Automating compliance content

Stevens said 6clicks’ new GPT-3 fuelled Ask Hailey offering “basically generates the control description for you."

"It's hard for people to write the controls themselves because they have to think about all of the different things that they need to cover off related to the linkages to the different frameworks or standards; it’s particularly complex when you've got multiple standards,” he said.

“Say you’ve got a business continuity policy, and there’s a control that says you should do XYZ and it's based on mapping back to say a bunch of provisions from ISO/IEC 27001,” Stevens said.

Advisors and MSPs that trialled Ask Hailey wrote documents for their clients “14 times faster” than they had been able to manually, Stevens added.

Stevens said that although "people could just use GPT on their own accord” to write control definitions or compliance documents, 6clicks’ had used “prompt engineering '' to ensure accurate and relevant output.

“People won’t spend hours and hours fiddling around with multiple ways of asking GPT for the right result.”

Ask Hailey was trained to accommodate the nuances and variety of language used in different risk and compliance documents, such as vulnerabilities managment or third-party policies.

The interface also guides users to feed Ask Hailey the linked data from the industry standard, law, audit assessment template or other framework relevant to the policy, Stevens said.

6clicks channel push

Ask Hailey follows the company’s January launch of 6clicks Marketplace, which also sought to expand the vendor’s GRC automation portfolio and grow its partner network.

Currently, this stands at roughly 100 resellers.

Stevens told CRN Australia that partners were monetising GRC solutions that they built on top of the 6clicks platform for “whole markets we know nothing about.”

“People are saying we need a solution for NDIS, or telecommunications or the maritime industry and they want to build those offerings on top of a genuine platform."

Stevens said that the marketplace would also help partners break into new sectors by using other partners’ industry-specific solutions.

6clicks Marketplace hosts risk and compliance services, content and software for more than 100 organisations, including security firms such as CyberCX, The Missing Link and Tesserent.

Stevens said one of the ways 6clicks supported its partners was through the platform’s hub and spoke model.

“The hub being the advisor or managed service provider, and the spoke being the client," he said.

This structure means providers can log in and see all their clients, and jump in and out of their accounts, Stevens added.

"It can drive a lot of workflow and automation and serve a lot of clients more efficiently, which makes your clients more sticky,” he said.