6clicks launches Hailey GPT for its GRC platform

Australian governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform 6clicks has launched the latest evolution of its AI engine, Hailey GPT.

Integrated with 6clicks' platform, Hailey GPT provides users with natural language prompts referencing company GRC data to automate key processes.

The AI engine's first application, Hailey for Audit & Assessments, matches due diligence questions based on previous responses, policies, control sets and related compliance obligations.

6clicks said that this allows users to complete audit and assessment responses 30 times faster and enhances their quality.

The next phase of Hailey GPT's advancement will see it deliver AI-created content and intelligent insights across every risk, compliance, audit and assessment interaction within the 6clicks platform.

"The job of properly managing risk and running GRC practices is squarely at odds with the volume, complexity, and pace of change," 6clicks' CEO and co-founder Anthony Stevens said.

"Businesses will face a breaking point if constrained to current approaches for GRC. We have made core architectural advancements with Hailey GPT to automate and assist professionals in a game-changing manner."

