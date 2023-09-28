6clicks, Tata Consultancy partner on GRC and security offering

Australian governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform 6clicks has announced it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to help businesses address complex cybersecurity, risk management and compliance challenges.

TCS is a global provider of IT and consulting solutions that assist businesses with digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The company has over 615,000 consultants in 55 countries.

The partnership aims to help businesses build cyber resilience as well as simplify and augment their control, risk and compliance processes.

TCS will provide domain expertise in GRC consulting and professional services to enhance 6clicks' platform.

6clicks’ platform and its AI-driven information assimilation technology will enhance TCS’ GRC solutions.

“As enterprises transform and expand their businesses, they encounter newer risks with technologies, business processes, and compliance in the dynamic regulatory environment," TCS' global head of cybersecurity practice Santha Subramoni said.

"We are pleased to partner with 6clicks to further strengthen our platform-based services and offer centralised control and visibility to help our clients proactively defend against third party risks and navigate the increasingly complex security landscape.”

TCS has started leveraging the 6clicks platform to automate third-party vendor risk management, under its enterprise security-as-a-service offering.

The company plans to use the 6clicks platform for other capabilities, such as governance, risk & compliance-as-a-service.

“Cybersecurity and GRC have core common elements that need to be approached in a unified way, and TCS fully understands and embodies this vision,” 6clicks' CEO and co-founder Anthony Stevens said.

"We are proud to work with TCS and apply our integrated platform to increasingly daunting challenges of security, risk and compliance."