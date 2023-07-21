6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Sydney-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner and security software specialist 6pillars.ai has appointed Paul Tompkins as its chief growth officer.

He moves from his role as Qualtrics’ enterprise account director, a position he has held since 2022.

Tompkins will be responsible for business growth via customer and partner development, leveraging the company’s AUTOMATE+ auto-remediation technology and automating AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews

He has over 25 years of experience in accelerating digital, IT, workforce and security transformation through technology, including cloud.

Prior to Qualtrics, Tompkins worked for Microsoft from 2020 to 2022 as APAC SAP Lead Azure.

He also worked for Dell as a solutions consultant for cloud applications and infrastructure in Sydney from 2016 to 2020, and as a sales and presales solutions team leader from 2005 to 2010.

Tompkins first met the 6pillars.ai’s chief executive Lorenzo Modesto at ZipWorld in the late 1990’s before it was sold to Pacific Internet.

He also spent six years at Bulletproof Group as a business development lead, sales manager and alliance manager for cloud, managed services and DevOps, where Tompkins once again worked with Modesto to grow revenue for the company.

The chief executive said that one of 6pillars.ai’s key areas of expansion is with AWS-based managed service providers desiring improved efficiencies to deliver high service levels and lower costs.

“6pillars recognises that automation and AI bring a remarkably improved approach to tackling the risks associated with misconfigurations together," Tompkins said.

“There has never been a more exciting time to assist customers in enhancing their approach to cybersecurity. I am eagerly looking forward to helping as many customers as possible, to protect their business and save them time."

6pillars.ai is currently engaging with advisors with plans to list on the ASX, and says the appointment of Tompkins is a key part of this plan.