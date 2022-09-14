8Squad hires Accenture's Dinithi Ratnasekara as commercial director

Accenture’s senior sales director Dinithi Ratnasekara has left the IT consulting giant to work at Salesforce partner 8Squad as its commercial director.

In its announcement, the Melbourne-based company said Ratnasekara’s appointment was part of its expansion plans triggered by recent funding from Salesforce Ventures.

8Squad is the first systems integrator in Asia-Pacific to join the group of 30 partners in Salesforce Ventures and was awarded membership after being named a global partner for Salesforce’s new Customer 360 strategy in Financial Services.

“We’ve grown fast and made waves over the last few years,” 8Squad chief executive officer Frank Cuiuli, commenting on Ratnasekara’s appointment said.

“We’re proud of what our team has achieved so far and, with Dinithi as part of our team, we’re looking forward to what’s ahead this year and beyond.”

Cuiuli said Ratnasekara had been in the Salesforce ecosystem for over 10 years and had worked with clients in the utilities, financial and retail industries.

“We’re delighted that Dinithi has joined our team. Her wealth of experience coupled with her leadership skills brings outstanding value to our growing organisation.”

Ratnasekara joined Accenture in 2016, first as its cloud-first lead for utilities and energy before being promoted to senior sales director in 2018. Ratnasekara also worked for Salesforce partner Cloud Sherpas as an account director between 2013 to 2016.

Founded in 2012, 8Squad was purchased by a group of investors, which included Cuiuli, in 2019.

The buyout saw Cuiuli become chief executive officer of the then 20-staff organisation. It also rebranded from Clouding Around to its current trading name.

Cuiuli co-founded customer engagement startup Velteo, which was sold to Salesforce consultancy Bluewolf in 2012. Bluewolf was in turn sold to IBM in 2016 for US$200 million.

In June, 8Squad secured a $9 million deal with the Victorian Government’s Residential Tenancies Bond Authority to upgrade its website.