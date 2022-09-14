8Squad hires Accenture's Dinithi Ratnasekara as commercial director

By on
8Squad hires Accenture's Dinithi Ratnasekara as commercial director
Dinithi Ratnasekara (8Squad)

Accenture’s senior sales director Dinithi Ratnasekara has left the IT consulting giant to work at Salesforce partner 8Squad as its commercial director.

In its announcement, the Melbourne-based company said Ratnasekara’s appointment was part of its expansion plans triggered by recent funding from Salesforce Ventures.

8Squad is the first systems integrator in Asia-Pacific to join the group of 30 partners in Salesforce Ventures and was awarded membership after being named a global partner for Salesforce’s new Customer 360 strategy in Financial Services. 

“We’ve grown fast and made waves over the last few years,” 8Squad chief executive officer Frank Cuiuli, commenting on Ratnasekara’s appointment said.

“We’re proud of what our team has achieved so far and, with Dinithi as part of our team, we’re looking forward to what’s ahead this year and beyond.”

Cuiuli said Ratnasekara had been in the Salesforce ecosystem for over 10 years and had worked with clients in the utilities, financial and retail industries.

“We’re delighted that Dinithi has joined our team. Her wealth of experience coupled with her leadership skills brings outstanding value to our growing organisation.”

Ratnasekara joined Accenture in 2016, first as its cloud-first lead for utilities and energy before being promoted to senior sales director in 2018. Ratnasekara also worked for Salesforce partner Cloud Sherpas as an account director between 2013 to 2016.

Founded in 2012, 8Squad was purchased by a group of investors, which included Cuiuli, in 2019. 

The buyout saw Cuiuli become chief executive officer of the then 20-staff organisation. It also rebranded from Clouding Around to its current trading name.  

Cuiuli co-founded customer engagement startup Velteo, which was sold to Salesforce consultancy Bluewolf in 2012. Bluewolf was in turn sold to IBM in 2016 for US$200 million.

In June, 8Squad secured a $9 million deal with the Victorian Government’s Residential Tenancies Bond Authority to upgrade its website.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
8squad accenture cloud dinithi ratnasekara salesforce

Partner Content

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches NCE discount for upgrades, new customers

Microsoft launches NCE discount for upgrades, new customers
"If you snooze you lose on some of the best security talent"

"If you snooze you lose on some of the best security talent"
Schneider Electric hires first local supply chain boss

Schneider Electric hires first local supply chain boss
Michael Dell says CEOs enforcing return-to-office are "doing it wrong"

Michael Dell says CEOs enforcing return-to-office are "doing it wrong"

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?