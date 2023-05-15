8x8 appoints David Land to lead ANZ business

Cloud communications vendor 8x8 has promoted David Land to channel senior manager, where he will lead the ANZ business, moving from his position as channel account manager.

Based in Brisbane, Land will be responsible for leading the company’s sales efforts and growing the channel business across the ANZ region.

Land holds more than a decade of experience in telecommunications, and 8x8 said the promotion reflects his results and capabilities, whereby he has been “a strong force for change since joining 8x8.”

“David is well respected by customers, partners and his peers and, in his time with 8x8 he has a proven track record of success. I look forward to seeing what he achieves," 8x8 global vice president, channel sales, Lisa Del Real, said.

Prior to 8x8, Lead worked at Avaya as channel account manager from 2019 to 2022, as channel account manager and territory account manager, mid-market.

He also worked for ITT Communications where he was sales manager from 2012 to 2019, and various other sales, services and technician roles from 2004 to 2012.

“It’s a great time to be working with the channel to showcase the difference these products can make to end users in these customer obsessed times,” Land said.

Previous ANZ channel chiefs include Michelle Marlan, who was appointed in June 2019, and Steve Shaw, who was hired in January 2019.