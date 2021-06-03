A Cloud Guru to be bought out by US firm Pluralsight

Aussie-born cloud training and certification super-startup A Cloud Guru is set to be acquired by Pluralsight, a technology workforce development company

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the AFR is reporting that it may be among the largest deals ever for an Australian tech company.

Pluralsight was itself acquired recently by Vista Equity Partners for $US3.5 billion at the end of last year.

Founded in 2015 by two Australian “brothers from the countryside,” ACG today is a global business that has served over 2.2 million learners.

“ACG and Pluralsight were founded to solve the same problem – closing the technology skills gap by democratising access to technical education. Within our shared missions, we’ve taken different but complementary approaches. Both approaches have proven to resonate strongly with customers who want depth and breadth in tech education,” A Cloud Guru co-founder and chief Sam Kroonenburg said.

“I am excited by the next phase of our mission in which, together, we will build the next-generation platform for hands-on learning across all of technology.”

A joint statement about the acquisition cited the increasing demand for cloud skills as the cloud computing market grows. It said that incorporating A Cloud Guru’s offerings into its own training solutions will allow it to meet that demand for its customers worldwide.

“Technology is the number one differentiator for all businesses and the technology skills of your team is what determines success or failure. Nowhere is that more apparent than with cloud technologies,” said Pluralsight co-founder and chief executive Aaron Skonnard.

“To meet the needs of our customers and best support their cloud transformations, we are determined to deliver the most comprehensive solution for driving cloud maturity at scale. With the acquisition of A Cloud Guru, we can now provide an all-in-one solution to accelerate the cloud skill development journey for large enterprise customers and individual learners.”