A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh

Dell Technologies has launched its 2023 partner program today, aiming to streamline the partner experience by consolidating product categories, improving deployments and implementing new sustainability initiatives.

CRN sat down with Dell’s ANZ general manager Shant Soghomonian, who has held the position for almost 5 years, and has spent almost 15 years with Dell.

“The past few years has seen the ANZ partner ecosystem mature and innovative, with many changing their business model to focus on delivering outcomes through services, managed services, cloud services,” Soghomonian said.

“In the technology space, our industry is constantly evolving, so the way that our partners go to market is constantly evolving,” Soghomonian added.

“We are trying to keep up with those trends from a partner program perspective to be able to support their businesses, support how they go to market and to make sure we have a program that supports the growth, the way that they're delivering outcomes to their customers.”

He commented that Australian partners tend to be ahead of other regions in terms of technology.

“We really do have a mature and transformative partner ecosystem in Australia. We're early adopters of technology, we are early adopters in the way that we provide solutions and outcomes to our customers, both as vendors and as partners,” he said.

Dell’s partner program has been running for six years now, and the new 2023 enhancements are driven by partner feedback.

According to Dell, partners delivered approximately 50 per cent of Dell’s overall net revenue in the third quarter, emphasising the importance of positive partner relationships.

“We have an APJ partner advisory board that we have a number of our distributor and partner representatives from across the region and they meet every quarter."

:We also meet regularly with the [partner] program's team and partners, to take them through new changes and get their insight,” Soghomonian said.

“Dell proactively reviews its partner program, with feedback from partners on their requirements from the program," Galaxy Office automation CEO and director Sanjay Potodia said.

The new Program enables simplified engagement for partners and will definitely allow us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively,” Potodia added.

Continuing program streamlining through APEX enhancements

In 2022, Dell harmonised its three partner programs, bringing solution providers, cloud service providers and original equipment manufacturers under one incentive scheme.

Soghomonian said that this “is something that ANZ partners have been vocal about for a few years.”

Dell is also making the purchasing experience easier under the program, with pre-configured server and storage bundles, increased pricing transparency and expedited ordering.

Dell is simplifying its incentive structure, by introducing a single and harmonised APEX+ category for all incentive-eligible Dell APEX solutions.

This includes Dell APEX Flex on Demand and Dell APEX outcome-based offers.

Rebates and earned marketing development funds will apply across the full category for eligible partners.

“The harmonisation of APEX as a pillar within the partner program is really exciting. Treating it as another go to market and aligning all of our programs and benefits to that as well," Soghomonian told CRN.

“Benefits like rebates, MDF, all those things that our partners are used to in the traditional resell CapEx world now available harmonised in the APEX as a service world as well.”

An APEX competency has also been added so that partners to learn the portfolio and while they get up-to-speed on this competency, all metal-tiered partners will be eligible for base rebates on APEX+ offerings.

Partners can also now deploy select Dell APEX solutions on their own terms with the launch of partner deployment.

Market Opportunities

Dell is also launching persona-based training to help partners grow more efficiently.

The company has launched three tracks, including foundational training for new employees, development training for those who are new to Dell, and technical training to help people develop their skills.

ESG and Asset Recovery Services

Another new addition to Dell’s partner program is the implementation of more ESG strategies, recognising that many partners and their customers want to work with environmentally friendly and sustainable companies.

“We drive a number of different ESG activities regularly with our partners, even things like community service activities and events that we run as part of our business plans with our partners,” Soghomonian said.

“One of the focus areas that we have moving into the new year, is the circular approach around Asset Recovery Services.”

Under the new program, a seven per cent rebate is now available for Asset Recovery Services, aiming to help customers responsibly and securely retire legacy IT equipment.

The service is now available for partners for client and server products of any brand, which Dell says complements its existing Tech Refresh and Data Sanitation and Data Destruction for Enterprise Services programs.

Soghomonian said that Dell aims to take back a lot of the old technology and recover or recycle it.

“We want to work with partners, to be able to adopt that as part of their offerings to their customers and therefore, increasing our rebates from focus around asset recovery services.”

Dell will also be launching an ESG Partner Spotlight to acknowledge and celebrate partners who are focused on ESG for their customers and communities and will be sharing these stories on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Soghomonian also highlighted that the partner program enhancements will have significant benefits for Dell’s two distributors Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

“Looking at the IT industry’s total addressable market, it’s clear that there are still massive opportunities for us to tackle – new customer problems to solve, new capabilities to discover, and new skills to master," Dicker Data’s Dell Technologies business manager Amir Kalil said,.

Dell’s strong portfolio, program and partnership, combined with our expertise and services, position us to tackle extraordinary new market opportunities in 2023 and beyond.”