A partner's guide to datacentre vendors

All Systems Go
While cloud computing is all the rage, data centers and the hardware systems at their core remain at the heart of IT operations for many businesses and organizations. And the IT vendors who manufacture and sell these systems, including Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM, operate partner programs on which thousands of solution providers and strategic service providers rely.
With the accelerating pace of change in the IT industry, solution providers need all the training, financial resources, and sales and marketing assistance they can get.
The 2020 Partner Program Guide offers the information solution providers need to evaluate the channel programs operated by the IT vendors they work with or are considering partnering with. The guide is based on detailed applications submitted by vendors – more than 230 this year – outlining all aspects of their partner programs.
As part of the Partner Program Guide, CRN designates some programs as 5-Star Partner Programs because they provide the most comprehensive lineups of incentives, training, services and benefits.
Here we provide snapshots of the 5-Star designees in the system and data center space. Details of every vendor's partner program can be found at
APC by Schneider Electric
Program Name: APC Channel Partner Program
Year Program Established: 1991
Partner Program Tiers: Elite, Premier, Select, Registered
Channel Chief: Shannon Sbar, VP, Channels, North America
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=13
CyberPower
Program Name: CyberPower Channel Partner Alliance
Year Program Established: 2016
Partner Program Tiers: (Not specified)
Channel Chief: Scott W. Koller, VP of Channel Sales
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=66
Dell Technologies
Program Name: Dell Technologies Partner Program
Year Program Established: 2017
Partner Program Tiers: Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Authorized
Channel Chief: Joyce Mullen, President, Global Channel, Embedded and Edge Solutions
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=71
Eaton
Program Name: PowerAdvantage Partner Program
Year Program Established: 2009
Partner Program Tiers: PowerAdvantage Certified Partner, PowerAdvantage Authorized Partner, PowerAdvantage Registered Partner
Channel Chief: Herve Tardy, VP, GM, Distributed Power Quality Division
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=79
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Program Name: HPE Partner Ready Program
Year Program Established: 2002
Partner Program Tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Business
Channel Chief: Paul Hunter, Head of Worldwide Channel Sales
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=100
IBM
Program Name: PartnerWorld
Year Program Established: 1999
Partner Program Tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Registered
Channel Chief: David La Rose, GM, IBM Partner Ecosystem
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=104
Intel Corp.
Program Name: Intel Technology Provider Program
Year Program Established: 1980
Partner Program Tiers: Platinum, Gold, Registered
Channel Chief: Greg Baur, VP, GM, Global Scale, Partners
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=113
NEC Corporation of America
Program Name: NEC Smart Partner Program for Solution Integrators
Year Program Established: 2004
Partner Program Tiers: Smart Partner Triple Diamond, Smart Partner Double Diamond, Smart Partner Single Diamond, Smart Partner Solutions Integrator
Channel Chief: Paul Kievit, SVP, Head of NEC Enterprise Business
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=135
Nutanix
Program Name: Nutanix Channel Charter
Year Program Established: 2018
Partner Program Tiers: Master Partner, Scaler Partner, Pioneer Partner
Channel Chief: Christian Alvarez, VP, Americas Channel
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=147
Nvidia
Program Name: Nvidia Partner Network (NPN)
Year Program Established: 2016
Partner Program Tiers: Elite, Preferred
Channel Chief: Alvin Dacosta, Sr. Director, Channel Programs
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=148
Pivot3
Program Name: Global Partner Program
Year Program Established: 2015
Partner Program Tiers: Premier, Select, Authorized
Channel Chief: Nicole Cardenas, Director, Channel Marketing
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=160
Scale Computing
Program Name: Scale Computing Partner Community
Year Program Established: 2016
Partner Program Tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Referral
Channel Chief: Dave Hallmen, Chief Revenue Officer
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=181
Schneider Electric
Program Name: EcoXpert
Year Program Established: 2015
Partner Program Tiers: Master EcoXpert, Certified EcoXpert
Channel Chief: Nicolas Windpassinger, VP, EcoXpert Partner Program
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=182
Tripp Lite
Program Name: Tripp Lite Partner Program and Premier Partner Program
Year Program Established: 1998
Partner Program Tiers: Premier Partner, Tripp Lite Partner Program, Channel Partner Group
Channel Chief: Shane Kilfoil, SVP, Global Sales
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=214
Vertiv
Program Name: Vertiv Partner Program
Year Program Established: 2016
Partner Program Tiers: (Not Specified)
Channel Chief: Bob Nahorski, VP, Channel Sales
Partner Program Details: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=221