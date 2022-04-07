Absolute Software signs distie deal with Orca Tech to expand ANZ operations

Absolute Software has signed Orca Tech as its distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The Sydney-based security-focused distie will distribute and promote Absolute Software’s secure endpoint and secure access security solutions to existing and new partners.

Absolute Software said the appointment comes as part of its push to expand its ANZ operations.

“Today’s operating environment has changed forever and presents a strong growth opportunity for Absolute Software and our strategic channel partners,” Absolute Software APAC director of channel sales Chris Barton said.

Barton said in a statement, “we’re delighted to announce cyber security specialists Orca Tech as our Australia and New Zealand distributor, which comes at a time when we’re seeing growing customer interest in robust endpoint-centric security solutions to support large, scalable hybrid and remote working models.”

Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said the agreement with Absolute Software reflects the company’s "growing reputation" to attract emerging and disruptive vendors in the cyber security sector.

“Orca Tech continues to enhance its position as a specialist cyber security partner who can provide enhanced value added services, including the recruitment of partners, training and onboarding, sales enablement and marketing execution,” Ashwood said.

“Absolute Software is another natural fit for our business by adding further complimentary technology solutions that enhance our cyber security ecosystem.”

Absolute Software last December hired Barton from rival US security vendor FireEye, where he was its ANZ channel chief since 2018.

Absolute Software said it expects hybrid and remote workplace models to continue after the pandemic, and that the market will grow for its secure endpoints and secure access controls products that provide zero trust principles outside of traditional perimeter security.

The zero-trust networking and endpoint management provider added its ANZ distribution expansion plans come after a prediction from the US International Trade Administration on the region’s security market, which it anticipates will expand by US$6 billion ($8 billion) by 2024.

In May 2021, Absolute Software acquired US-based zero trust remote access software and VPN provider NetMotion for US $340 million ($454.4 million). NetMotion signed an ANZ distie deal with Netpoleon in 2020.