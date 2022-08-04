AC3, Powernet, Nintex among Australia's best places to work

IT channel firms and vendors have been named as some of the best places to work for in Australia for 2022

The 2022 Best Places to Work list is a study prepared by workplace research firm WRK+, ranking Australia’s best employers based on employee sentiment. The study is separate from the 50 Best Places To Work report prepared by training consultancy Great Place to Work Institute, which is also set to release later this month.

The study is split into two different categories, companies with less than 100 staff and companies with more than 100 staff, each getting five IT channel firms in the top 20. WRK+’s list also has a smaller scope, surveying some 60,000 staff across 127 organisations.

For companies with over 100 employees, Sydney-based AC3 secured fourth place, while the Australian office of automation vendor Nintex was in number eight. The Australian units of digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient and software vendor Skedulo were 12th and 14th, respectively, while Australian payroll software vendor ELMO Software secured the 18th spot.

Managed services providers were among those recognised in the companies with less than 100 employees category, with eighth place Powernet Group, 14th place TechPath, 15th place TechConnect IT Solutions and 17th place Ericom. Sydney-based developer of SaaS call centre solutions ipSCAPE also secured the 19th spot.

Commenting on the company's inclusion, AC3 chief executive Simon Xistouris said, "I couldn't be more proud of the incredible group of people that call themselves AC3ers. This is the third time we've been named on either the Great Place to Work or Best Place to Work lists, which is a testament to the culture we've cultivated over the years."

In an announcement, Sydney-based Ericom said the company took part in WRK+’s study to “gain detailed insights” to help build on strengths and work on any areas for improvement.

“Based on staff feedback and retention over the years we had a fair idea Ericom was a good place to work. We pride ourselves on nurturing and valuing our people, pushing them to their potential, and offering work-life balance and a family-friendly culture. We also value their feedback, which is why we regularly conduct employee happiness surveys and foster active involvement from all our team in our lively Monday meetings,” Ericom CEO Kyle Page said.

“However we did not know where we measured up compared to other companies of a similar size on indicators such as professional development opportunities, team culture, equality, work environment and levels of encouragement and feedback provided to staff. Now we do, and it’s good news!

ipSCAPE chief executive Fiona Boyd told CRN the company was proud to be recognised as a Best Place to Work.

"We have worked hard over the last couple of years to build a business that values the diversity and contributions of individuals, who together, deliver a world-class cloud customer communication platform for our Australian and global clients," Boyd said.

"As an Australian technology company that is passionate about the customer experience we know that it is our team that drives the quality of our product and service capability. As a result of the ipSCAPE team’s relentless focus on innovation we have delivered the first Australian Digital Contact Centre solution hosted on Azure and powered by our strategic partnership with Microsoft.

"We look forward to continuing our trajectory of growth both in Australia and through more partners in Asia, Europe and North America."