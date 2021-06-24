AC3 scores HPE APAC partner award

HPE has announced its 2021 Partner Awards with Sydney-based Australian Centre for Advanced Computing (AC3) taking home Asia Pacific Service Provider of the Year.

The awards recognise HPE partners for customer success, performance and growth and are based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive business outcomes for shared customers.

“To be recognised by HPE at an APAC level means a lot to the entire AC3 team. It's easy to get caught up in the day to day and not stop and reflect on the wins. This award is a big win for us. Thank you to the team at HPE for recognising our people for the work that they do," AC3 chief executive Simon Xistouris told CRN,

“We have a very strong partnership with HPE, focused on delivering the best outcomes for our joint customers. When you build a partnership based on customer success, it creates the right environment to do great work together. We look forward to continuing to work closely with HPE in the future.”

in a blog post announcing the awards, HPE worldwide partner sales head George Hope said, “In the last year, I’ve seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I’m incredibly proud to honour them with these accolades.

“As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success.”

Infosys was also acknowledged, being named both the Global and Asia Pacific Systems Integrator of the year.

An Infosys ANZ spokesperson told CRN, “We are proud to be recognised as the Asia Pacific System Integrator Partner of the Year 2021 by HPE.

“Enterprises are looking at global system integrators like us to offer them comprehensive solutions and services in a consumption based hybrid IT model to help optimise investments and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. This award is a testimony of our strong vision, dedication and continued focus to bring Hybrid IT solutions to our customers and help them in their digital transformation journeys.”

The winners for Asia Pacific were:

Solution Provider of the Year: KKDC

Distributor of the Year: Unitech Computer Co

Asia Pacific Service Provider of the Year: Australian Centre for Advanced Computing (AC3)

Asia Pacific System Integrator of the Year: Infosys Technologies

Asia Pacific As-a-Service Partner of the Year: Kinmax Technology

The full list of global winners were: