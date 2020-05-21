ACA Pacific adds identity solutions vendor Entrust Datacard

Identity solutions vendor Entrust Datacard has expanded its distribution partnership with ACA Pacific to include Australia and New Zealand.

Entrust specialises in technologies that establish trusted identities and conduct highly secure transactions for financial institutions, national governments, corporate enterprises and more.

The deal expands from ACA’s deal to distribute Entrust in Asia, citing that it was a “natural progression” as both companies seek to grow MSP product offerings and security solutions to the ANZ market.

ACA will specifically deal with Entrust’s authentication and certificate solutions, including public key infrastructure (PKI). The products give customers a single identity assurance platform enabling them to manage users, apps and devices from a single flexible platform.

ACA Pacific director HB Tan said, “Building on our success with Entrust Datacard through our Asian operations, we are pleased to bring them into the ANZ portfolio. Entrust Datacard is a leader in identity-based security solutions with experience in anticipating the needs of organisations in demanding industries.”

“This appointment further strengthens ACA Pacific’s growing cyber security offering for our reseller partners, especially for our MSPs and specialist integrators.”

Entrust Datacard APJ vice president for enterprise sales Claus Hansen said, “We are delighted to partner with ACA Pacific as we believe the team’s deep expertise, industry knowledge in Australia and New Zealand will enable a collaborative approach to maximize Entrust Datacard’s digital security products and deliver solutions that will protect the identities and information for our enterprise customers.”

ACA said it will carry out reseller onboarding through a comprehensive education and training program, consulting support services and special tailored sales and marketing activities.