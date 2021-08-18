ACA Pacific nabs Comodo distie deal

Endpoint security vendor Comodo Security has signed its first local distribution deal with ACA Pacific.

“We are excited to be working with Comodo, whose auto-containment technology changes the rules when preventing hackers and ransomware attacks,” ACA Pacific managing director HB Tan said.

“We are pleased to be offering their Security Operations Centre as a Platform (SOCaaP) that enables MSPs to become MSSPs without any upfront costs, skills or operational headaches that most EDR, MDR or SOC products require.

“Comodo delivers fully managed 24/7 managed detection and response, real-time threat hunting, and remediation at the MSP customer endpoints for less than most other vendors' AV or EDR offerings.”

Comodo’s local boss Greg Wyman joined the company in December 2020 as it entered the local market.  “Many MSPs face challenges as they don’t have the internal resources to provide enterprise-grade 24/7 security capabilities to their customers,” he said.

Wyman added that if a hacker breaches a customer at 1 am, and the IT team or service provider doesn’t begin work until 7 am, there is a six-hour window for the hacker to steal the customers’ data and launch a ransomware attack.

“With ACA as our distribution partner, all MSPs in Australia and New Zealand can now deliver 24/7 security with remediation at their customers' endpoints.”

Wyman added: “I have worked with ACA Pacific for over 25 years, and consistently they prove themselves to be an exceptional value-added distribution partner with excellent coverage across Australia and New Zealand. We are looking forward to growing the market rapidly.”

