ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it has launched proceedings against Swift Networks, alleging bid rigging and price fixing by the technology companies.

Swift agreed to rig bids and fix prices on five occasions in 2019 with DXC Connect and DXC Technology Australia, the ACCC alleged.

The alleged cartel behaviour were for projects located at Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri, West Angelas and Yandicoogina, Western Turner Syncline and Peninsula Palms sites.

They also took place at Fortescue's Japal Village Iron Bridge site, the competition watchdog alleged.

Technology infrastructure involved included IT equipment, communications and audio-visual gear, as well as associated services for providing internet and media via free-to-air and subscription TV to mining villages, the ACCC alleged.

“Bid rigging and price fixing drive up prices for businesses and harms the economy, which is why cartel conduct is a serious breach of our competition laws,” ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

“This case is a reminder to all businesses, large or small, that they must exercise caution when they are dealing with competitors to ensure that these discussions do not lead to anti-competitive arrangements, including cartel conduct," she added.

The ACCC alleged that with the five projects above, Swift and DXC acted beyond any sub-contracting relationship as the technology companies had engaged in since late 2017.

Declarations, penalties, costs and other orders are sought by ACCC.

Story has been amended to clarify that only Swift Networks are being taken to court by ACCC.