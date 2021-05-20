ACCC gives go-ahead to Salesforce's Slack acquisition

By on
ACCC gives go-ahead to Salesforce's Slack acquisition

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has revealed it will not oppose Salesforce’s proposed acquisition of Slack.

The agency said it was unlikely that the acquisition would result in Salesforce preventing Slack’s rivals in team collaboration solutions from competing effectively, and that Salesforce’s rivals in CRM solutions won’t be competitively disadvantaged.

Salesforce announced in December 2020 that it would acquire Slack for US$27.7 billion as both companies look to take on Microsoft, whose own Teams collaboration software saw sizable huge market traction and user adoption at the time.

“Salesforce and Slack mostly supply different software with distinct purposes, so there is minimal direct competitive overlap between them,” ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

“We focused on whether Salesforce having both CRM and team collaboration solutions could give rise to a substantial lessening of competition.”

Sims added that most interested parties raised no concerns over the deal, and that market participants said they would switch CRM providers if Salesforce engaged in anti-competitive bundling or foreclosure conduct, like Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and Adobe.

“We consider, due to commercial and reputational risks, that Salesforce would be unlikely to disadvantage competitors by degrading interoperability between Salesforce’s CRM solution and competitors’ team collaboration solutions, or between Slack’s team collaboration solution and competitors’ CRM solutions,” Sims said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc rod sims salesforce slack software

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust

NBN reseller Epic Broadband goes bust
NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?