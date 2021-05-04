Accenture acquires Aussie Schneider Electric partner Electro 80

By on
Ian Halse, Mike Kelly and Sergej Divkovic (Electro 80)

Accenture has acquired Australian operational technology (OT) and IT services provider Electro 80 for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Perth, Electro 80 works mainly with resources clients in Australia, including mining, energy, engineering, construction and utilities companies, helping them modernise operations and become more efficient in areas of manufacturing and production.

Accenture said the acquisition comes as it expects Australia’s resources industries will ramp up transformation efforts following the operational disruption caused by COVID-19.

Electro 80 would also help enhance local capabilities for Accenture’s Industry X team, which specialises in digitising manufacturing, operations and engineering for clients. The company also brings 100 new staff to Accenture.

“Combining our team’s deep digital and OT expertise with Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities presents immense opportunities for our employees and clients,” Electro 80 managing director Sergej Divkovic said.

“As part of Accenture, we will bring integrated solutions at scale that transform the way capital projects are planned, managed and executed. These can help new and existing clients drive new revenue and growth.”

Accenture ANZ resources lead Glenn Heppell said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Electro 80 team into our resources practice, which helps clients digitise and optimise their operations at scale.”

“Electro 80 brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint with clients in priority industries. By working together with Electro 80, we can ensure our resources clients can better detect and address quality issues, more accurately prevent machine failure in their operations, and most importantly, innovate for the future.”

Electro 80 is Accenture’s latest acquisition in Australia and New Zealand, following the purchases of supply chain and logistics consulting firm GRA, cloud-native solutions provider Olikka, SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag, data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration, business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta, and specialist government consultancy Apis Group, all within the past 18 months.

The company is also the most recent acquisition to strengthen Accenture’s Industry X team, which saw acquisitions of industrial robotics and automation service provider Pollux (Brazil), operations consultancy Myrtle (US) and technology consultancy SALT Solutions (Germany).

