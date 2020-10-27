Accenture acquires AWS consultant partner Enimbos

Accenture’s acquisition spree continued on Monday with the purchase of AWS consultant specialist Enimbos as the IT services giant commits to invest $3 billion in its new Cloud First initiative. Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Accenture has acquired approximately 25 various IT companies in 2020, including five in October alone.

“The acquisition of Enimbos brings more cloud-native skills and experience to our growing Cloud First organization,” said Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Cloud First leader, in a statement. “We’ve learned from more than 34,000 cloud projects that a cloud-first strategy begins with creating a holistic cloud journey that influences many aspects of a client’s business, including their applications, infrastructure, talent and surrounding cloud ecosystem. Cloud-native capabilities are essential to designing next-generation systems that power the innovation that businesses need today at speed and at scale.”

Madrid-based Enimbos specializes in cloud migration and data center transformation services, owning more than 130 AWS certifications. The AWS Premier Consulting Partner provides cloud modernization services, standardized multi-cloud managed services, and cloud governance and optimization. Enimbos partners with the likes of Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Google Cloud and VMware, to name a few.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a recent interview with CRN, Accenture’s group chief executive for strategy and consulting, Annette Rippert, said more customers are moving their applications and data to the cloud. She said Accenture Cloud First strategy is “thinking about cloud from the corporate strategy standpoint” and “understanding the economic models that allow us to create new value and invest that back in the business.”

Rippert said the rapid shift to the cloud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic requires digital transformation skills from every business unit at Accenture. “Now we‘re accelerating that by bringing a cadre of these skills, 70,000 of our people, together in one single cross-functional group that will allow us to be successful and move much more quickly with assembled industry solutions, with assembled solutions around applications and data and, most essential, around human performance,” she said.

Accenture has been on an acquisition tear in 2020, spending millions this year buying approximately 25 companies.

Last week, Accenture completed its acquisition of US-based sales firm N3, a provider of technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help customers increase their business-to-business (B2B) sales efficiencies.

This month alone Accenture also acquired Myrtle Consulting Group, an Houston-based industrial operations consulting firm; Ottawa-based public sector consulting and services standout Avenai; as well as cloud migration and SAP specialist Zag, based in New Zealand.

Enimbos CEO and founder Javier de la Cuerda said his company has always aspired to be a key player in cloud migration for large organizations throughout Spain and Portugal.

“Being part of Accenture enhances our value and advisory role for clients, helping them transform their businesses to innovate faster and create differentiated value,” Cuerda said. “This is our moment to redefine and take a leadership position in enabling such transformation by combining our two organizations’ industry and functional expertise with the power of the cloud.”

Dublin-based Accenture has more than 500,000 employees serving customers in over 120 countries.

This article originally appeared at crn.com