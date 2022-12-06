Accenture acquires customer insight specialist Fiftyfive5

By on
Accenture acquires customer insight specialist Fiftyfive5

Accenture has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business, to strengthen Accenture Song’s ability to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing.

Fiftyfive5 delivers customer insight-driven strategy, customer insight-optimised execution and performance measurement for some of the region’s leading brands.

The acquisition of Fiftyfive5 is in line with Accenture Song’s strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, sales and service to help clients unify purpose and customer experience for sustainable growth as customers’ lives are ever-changing and constantly influenced by external forces.

Accenture Song and Fiftyfive5 said they "share a vision and passion" for helping brands meet this new reality and capturing new opportunities for growth through insight-led strategy and decision-making in anticipation of a US$28.7 billion global customer analytics market by 2026. 

Mark Green, Australia and New Zealand lead, Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive) said, “Clients are struggling to keep up with the pace of change today. They are looking for creative solutions and strategic insights for growth. Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely.

“The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team.”

Mark Sundquist, managing partner of Fiftyfive5, said, “We have a shared belief in the importance of customer insight and intelligence to underpin strategy, creativity and execution to fuel growth for our clients. Joining Accenture Song creates an exciting new opportunity for our team and the chance to deliver greater commercial impact for clients given the enhanced range of capability we can bring to the table.”  

Founded in 2010, Fiftyfive5 specialises in opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail and loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking.

Fiftyfive5 works extensively with clients across health and public services, consumer goods and services, financial services, communications and media, travel, digital and technology.

Its team of more than 200 people across Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and London will join Accenture Song and build upon Accenture’s strategy, design, performance, technology and large-scale operations capabilities to better serve clients.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
accenture fiftyfive5 mark green mark sundquist services

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company
Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services
Telstra expands Private Cloud to Melbourne

Telstra expands Private Cloud to Melbourne

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?