Accenture acquires customer insight specialist Fiftyfive5

Accenture has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business, to strengthen Accenture Song’s ability to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing.

Fiftyfive5 delivers customer insight-driven strategy, customer insight-optimised execution and performance measurement for some of the region’s leading brands.

The acquisition of Fiftyfive5 is in line with Accenture Song’s strategy to deepen its broad, scalable set of capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, sales and service to help clients unify purpose and customer experience for sustainable growth as customers’ lives are ever-changing and constantly influenced by external forces.

Accenture Song and Fiftyfive5 said they "share a vision and passion" for helping brands meet this new reality and capturing new opportunities for growth through insight-led strategy and decision-making in anticipation of a US$28.7 billion global customer analytics market by 2026.

Mark Green, Australia and New Zealand lead, Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive) said, “Clients are struggling to keep up with the pace of change today. They are looking for creative solutions and strategic insights for growth. Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely.

“The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team.”

Mark Sundquist, managing partner of Fiftyfive5, said, “We have a shared belief in the importance of customer insight and intelligence to underpin strategy, creativity and execution to fuel growth for our clients. Joining Accenture Song creates an exciting new opportunity for our team and the chance to deliver greater commercial impact for clients given the enhanced range of capability we can bring to the table.”

Founded in 2010, Fiftyfive5 specialises in opportunity identification, brand strategy and positioning, innovation, category strategy (channel, shopper, retail and loyalty), pricing, CX and experience measurement and brand comms tracking.

Fiftyfive5 works extensively with clients across health and public services, consumer goods and services, financial services, communications and media, travel, digital and technology.

Its team of more than 200 people across Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and London will join Accenture Song and build upon Accenture’s strategy, design, performance, technology and large-scale operations capabilities to better serve clients.