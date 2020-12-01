Accenture acquires Melbourne-based cloud migration specialist Olikka

Accenture acquires Melbourne-based cloud migration specialist Olikka
Ross Gangemi and Michael Pascoe (Olikka)

Accenture has acquired another CRN Fast 50 company, Melbourne-based cloud migration specialist Olikka, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition bolsters the consulting giant’s AWS and Azure capabilities and its multi-cloud strategy and cloud migration services in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2011, Olikka boasts more than 20 AWS certifications, nearly 30 Microsoft Azure certifications and 50 full-time staff. The company also finished 9th in both the 2013 and 2014 editions of the CRN Fast50.

Accenture said Olikka’s team would bolster the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, its multi-service group providing the full stack of cloud services to help clients across every industry become "cloud first" businesses.

“Olikka’s extensive experience with AWS and Azure, coupled with their strong cloud-native capabilities in high demand areas such as application modernization and security, means we can go straight to the heart of our clients’ most pressing challenges and fully deliver value,” Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain said.

“With the addition of Olikka’s talented team of cloud application developers, we’ll be better positioned than ever to help companies in the Australian and New Zealand market deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity.”

Olikka managing director Michael Pascoe said, “Joining Accenture is a remarkable opportunity for our team at Olikka to accelerate our growth and continue the journey we started less than 10 years ago.”

“We’ve always made a difference for our clients, and with Accenture’s resources, scale, and ecosystem partnerships we can now scale-up that impact with cloud transformation projects of any size and type. We look forward to contributing our ingenuity, skills and culture to the Accenture team, and to helping clients in the region use cloud to innovate faster to make a difference.”

Olikka is Accenture’s fourth acquisition in ANZ this year, following the deals for cloud solutions technology firm Zag in October 2020; data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration in February 2020; business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta in February 2020.

