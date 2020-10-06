Accenture acquires trans-Tasman SAP partner Zag

Accenture has acquired trans-Tasman SAP partner and cloud solutions provider Zag for an undisclosed sum.

NZ-headquartered Zag, which also has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, is the first Kiwi SAP partner with Gold status and said it also delivered the most SAP ERP projects in New Zealand, according to its website.

Some of its offerings include consulting, development, support, testing and cloud migration, while some clients include New Zealand farmer-owned cooperative Ballance and energy provider Hydro Tasmania.

The acquisition brings some 200 staff into Accenture’s offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne.

Zag chief executive Nick Mulcahy said, “Zag has grown from an idea to a thriving business that has helped over 100 organisations to become stronger, safer and more prosperous through the best possible use of technology, tailored to their specifications.”

“Since 1996, Zag has led the SAP market in New Zealand through our drive to think creatively, the close relationships we build with our customers and our firm belief that our people are our strength. The combination of Accenture and Zag is a great opportunity for our clients and teams, and we look forward to offering an unrivalled SAP offering.”

Accenture ANZ technology lead Scott Hahn said, “Zag’s experience in delivering cloud and SAP solutions for a wide range of complex businesses will be pivotal to the expansion of Accenture’s local technology offerings.”

“Their extensive expertise and knowledge further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for SAP and cloud services and we are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

The acquisition follows Accenture’s other investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months, including data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration in February 2020; business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta in February 2020; specialist government consultancy, Apis Group in December 2019; big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019; and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions in June 2019.