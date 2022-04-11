Accenture Australia hires AWS, Oracle, HP veteran Peter Jahnke to lead cloud transformation

Accenture Australia has hired Peter Jahnke as its new managing director for cloud transformation.

Jahnke revealed the move on LinkedIn, commenting on his recently completed stint at Amazon Web Services and thanking Accenture for the new role.

“After 4.5 wonderful years with AWS, I have decided to take on a new challenge and am happy to share that I've started as Managing Director - Cloud Transformation at Accenture Australia!” Jahnke’s post read.

“I am excited to start this new chapter with Accenture and wanted to thank in particular [Accenture managing directors] Matt Coates, Anthony James and [recruitment lead] Deborah Ng who played a key role in supporting me on this transition.”

Jahnke will lead the cloud transformation business within Accenture's ANZ Cloud First, led by Coates. The unit encompasses hybrid cloud delivery and mainframe modernisation.

CRN has contacted Accenture Australia for comment.

Jahnke was most recently enterprise account executive at AWS Australia from 2020 to 2022, and enterprise services manager from 2017 to 2020.

He also worked at Oracle as ANZ head for Oracle Cloud Insight from 2016 to 2017, and director of industry strategy and insight from 2012 to 2016. Jahnke also worked at Hewlett Packard (now HPE) from 2010 to 2012 in various technical and consultant roles.

Other stints include business consulting firm Booz & Company, IT services firm Booz Allen Hamilton, Tenix Defence and the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Speaking of this time at AWS, Jahnke’s post read, “I have enjoyed every moment of my time at AWS - most of which was spent with the wonderful team at NAB helping them grow their adoption of cloud and enabling the best possible outcomes for their customers.

“I was also lucky enough to share the amazing stories from my customers across many parts of the world - and I will be forever grateful for the experiences, growth and friendships I gained from AWS.”