Accenture changes its ANZ technology leader

Accenture has reshuffled its executive leadership team for Australia and New Zealand, resulting in a change to the leader of its technology practice.

The consultancy said that its current A/NZ technology practice lead Scott Hahn has moved into a newly-created A/NZ strategic operations leadership role.

Hahn's previous role will now be filled by Matt Coates, who has most recently been leading Accenture’s A/NZ 'cloud first' business.

Both will remain part of Accenture’s A/NZ executive leadership team.

“In his 30 years at Accenture, [Hahn] has led significant transformation projects for our clients that have delivered on the promise of technology and human ingenuity,” A/NZ market unit leader Peter Burns said in a statement.

Burns added Hahn has “held regional technology roles” and as the company's former technology lead, directed “the expansion of service delivery capabilities and has been responsible for several important acquisitions, including Zag."

Burns said that Accenture faced some of "the same challenges as our clients" with respect to needing to transform, necessitating the creation of the role now filled by Hahn.

Meanwhile, Burns said Coates “has boldly led Accenture A/NZ’s cloud-first business”.

“He has innovated to spearhead growth, develop our people, and meet intense client demand for cloud migration services," Burns said.

“[Coates] will now lead our technology practice in A/NZ across all areas, including enterprise platform, operational technology, and custom engineering groups."

Coates wrote on LinkedIn he is “delighted” he will now lead Accenture's A/NZ technology practice.

“I look forward to working with my talented Accenture team, to help our clients harness technology and innovation to shape their technology visions, execute their digital transformation journeys, and reinvent their businesses to create exceptional, sustainable value from their technology investments,” he wrote.